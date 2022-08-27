HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 08-28-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

THEATER – 2 & 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance of broadway hit ‘Love Letter’ by A. R. Gurney about 2 characters reading their notes, letters, and cards detailing 50 years of their hope, ambitions, dreams, disappointments, victories, defeats, and more that have passed between them during their separated lives. Presented by the Klinkhart Hall Arts Center at the The Roseboro Hotel Ballroom, 210 Main Street, Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org/product/love-letters/

SUMMER SUNDAYS – 1 – 3 p.m. Local history presentation ‘Swart-Wilcox’s Start: Bicentennial Beginnings’ by Walt Ashley. Free, open to the public. Bring your own mask, folding chair. Handicapped accessible. Held on the front lawn at The Swart Wilcox Museum, Wilcox Ave., Oneonta. 607-287-7011 or visit swartwilcoxhouse.wordpress.com/summer-schedule/

CHILDRENS THEATER – 2 p.m. Bring the kids to enjoy fun, vaudeville-inspired ‘Nate & Kate Kids Show’ featuring music and juggling geared toward families with children ages 2-8. Admission by donation. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Rd., East Meredith. 607-278-5454 or visit westkc.org

ARTIST TALK – 5 p.m. Learn about works currently displayed in show ‘Surface, Warp, Form & Grain’ by Sam Ross and Marie Dungan. They will be presenting on their works and process and discussion is encouraged. Followed by a wine reception & dinner from Origins Cafe. The artist talk is free, dinner will be $50/person. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/