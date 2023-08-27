HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, AUGUST 28

Finale of the 2023 Summer Concert

Series at Pathfinder Village

CONCERT—5:30 p.m. Country singer/guitarist Josh Breen closes out the 2023 Summer Concert Series at the Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

WORKSHOP—9 a.m. Introduction to “Handshake,” the online portal to find interns from throughout the region. Registration and laptop required. Otsego County Chamber of Commerce, 31 Main Street, Oneonta. E-mail kvanzandt@otsegocc.com

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CONCERT—7 p.m. Chris White Duo. Free; rain or shine. Meadow Links Golf Pavilion, 476 County Road 27, Richfield Springs.