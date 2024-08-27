HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

Historical Society Potluck

and Meeting

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—5:30 potluck; 6:30 business meeting. Fly Creek Area Historical Society Meeting. Bring a dish to pass for the potluck. The business meeting will include annual reports and election of officers. All are welcome. Fly Creek Grange Building, 208 Cemetery Road, Fly Creek.

EXERCISE—7:30-8 a.m. “Walking Club.” Weather permitting. Wednesdays in July and August. Village Library of Cooperstown. 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in a related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Cobleskill United Methodist Church, 107 Chapel Street, Cobleskill. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey dinner, sweet potatoes, corn and peaches. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

JOB FAIR—3-6 p.m. Quality Inn, 5206 State Highway 23, Oneonta.

CRAFT—3 p.m. Crochet Group. Bring a project to work on or come and learn. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

SPORTS—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Outdoor Bullseye Shoot.” Practice marksmanship for a chance to win. Held rain or shine. Fees apply. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub

NETWORKING—5-6:30 p.m. “Fun Professionals Meet Up.” Aged 21+. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or visit https://archieapp.co/cooperstown-coworks-1/public/events

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com

