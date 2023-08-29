Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 30

Salt City Brass Concert in the Park

CONCERT—7 p.m. Salt City Brass. Variety of tunes. Free; rain or shine. Part of the Richfield Concert in the Park series. Spring Park, State Route 20, Richfield Springs.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. Fox Care Center, 1 FoxCare Drive, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on your knit, crochet, or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

FOOD FOR THOUGHT—12:30-2 p.m. “M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations.” Manager of Arts Education Kevin Gray presents on the art of M.C. Escher during lunch, followed by a tour. $30/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

EXHIBIT TOUR—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place.” Join a museum educator to learn the rich history of the Otsego Region. Included with museum admission. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Find fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

BOOK CLUB—5 p.m. Booklovers are invited to bring what they are currently reading and share with the group. Held each Wednesday in August. The Turning Point, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or visit https://www.facebook.com/forecoverydo

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

