HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, AUGUST 31

Audition For The Catskill Choral
Society Winter Season

AUDITIONS—5 p.m. Catskill Choral Society holds auditions for the coming season, set to feature performances of Handel’s “Messiah” on 12/1 and 12/2. By appointment only. Unitarian Universalist Society Chapel, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 435-7008 or visit www.catskillchoralsociety.com

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 5 p.m. American Legion Post 259, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org

AUTHOR SERIES—1-2 p.m. Dan Taylor, broadcaster and author, presents on his book, “Baseball at the Abyss: The Scandals of 1926, Babe Ruth, and the Unlikely Savior who Rescued a Tarnished Game.” National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/author-series-dan-taylor-0

GAME NIGHT—6-9 p.m. Free board game night, all ages welcome. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta.

BLUES CONCERT—7 p.m. Shinyribs. A melting pot of Texas blues, New Orleans R&B, funk, more. East Park, Norwich. chenangoblues@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChenangoBluesAssociation/

CONCERT—7:30-9:30 p.m. “Thalea String Quartet.” Tickets, $27. Old School Baptist Church, Intersection of Route 36 and Cartwright Road, Denver. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/thalea-string-quartet/

