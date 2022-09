HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

AUDITIONS – 5 – 6:30 p.m. Catskill Choral Society invites community members to try out to for the group. All voices are welcome, choral experience is helpful, sight-reading not required. Appointments required. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Ave., Oneonta. E-mail CCS@catskillchoralsociety.com or visit catskillchoralsociety.com