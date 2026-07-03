TIME OUT OTSEGO for SATURDAY, July 4

Springfield Independence Day Celebrations

INDEPENDENCE DAY—Celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. springfield.july4@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/SpringfieldParade/

• 11 a.m. Annual 4th of July parade along Route 20 in Springfield Center.

• Noon. Food, music and more at the Springfield Community Center, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center.

• 7:30-10 p.m. Evening concert and fireworks display. Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Highway 31, Cooperstown.

COOPERSTOWN FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Huntington Memorial Park, Dietz Street, Oneonta. https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Saturdays through October. Located by the Gilbertsville Post Office, 3 Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10233288497016416&set=gm.2844485682561715&idorvanity=1641876026156026

INDEPENDENCE DAY—Celebrate America’s 250th in the Town of Butternuts. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=122181258272832998&set=a.122133937994832998

• 9 a.m. Independence Day Parade. Commercial Street.

• 10 a.m. Declaration of Independence Signing Reenactment. Centennial Park.

YARD SALE—10 a.m. “Cooperstown Community Yard Sale Day.” Locals are invited to set up and sell. Fees apply; registration required. Held first Saturday of the month through September. Oaks Creek Farm and Market, 4970 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 779-8580 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=939797792355884&set=gm.1285539030456942

CRAFTS—10 a.m. “Crafts at the Beach!” Explore a different craft each Saturday. Gilbert Lake State Park, 18 CCC Road, Laurens. (607) 432-2114 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386987776554593/1386987789887925/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AMERICA250—Unadilla celebrates the 250th anniversary of American Independence. https://www.facebook.com/events/1553325589279070

• 10 a.m. Parade on Main Street.

• 10 a.m. to noon. Colonial demonstration, games, food, ice cream, colonial selfie booth and more. Feel free to come in costume. Library Lawn, 193 Main Street.

• Noon. Opening of 1976 Time Capsule. Community House Front Lawn.

INDEPENDENCE DAY—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Independence Day Celebration. Featuring readings of The Declaration of Independence, “Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death,” “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and more. Followed by a performance of “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Refreshments, tintype photography, demonstrations, games and more. Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1037390695523068/

CLOSING—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Obsessed (Artists).” Quirky assemblages, Kelley drawings and spalted bowls. On view 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through 7/4. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (315) 941-9607 or https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

AMERICA250—America 250 Celebration. Davenport Fire Department, 15838 State Highway 23, Davenport.

• 11 a.m. Chicken barbecue to support local fire departments.

• Dusk (9 p.m.). Fireworks, launched from Gerster Triple E Towing and Repair.

HOMETOWN 4TH— Celebrate America’s 250th with Oneonta’s Hometown 4th of July. Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

• Noon. Parade down Main Street.

• 1 p.m. All-day festival, featuring live music, food trucks, performers, craft vendors, kids’ games and more.

• Dusk. Fireworks.

EXERCISE—Noon. “Let’s Move: Come Play Capoeira.” Unique Brazilian practice that blends martial arts, dance, music and culture. All welcome. Held each Saturday. Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6600 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1599017385560750&set=a.784934640302366

AMERICA250—Noon to 4 p.m. Tour the historic Red Caboose with the Oneonta History Center. Neahwa Park, Oneonta.

VOLUNTEER—12:30-9:30 p.m. Sign-up for 3-hour shifts to support The Southern Tier Music Festival. Sidney Municipal Airport, 199 River Street, Sidney. (607) 761-4975 or https://southerntiermusicfest.com/

SEWING CLASS—1:30-3 p.m. All experience levels welcome. Held each Saturday. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=278537215089176&set=a.112626061680293

PLAY DAY—1:30-9 p.m. July 4th Community Play Day. Featuring the Utica Zoomobile, bounce houses, wagon rides and a family movie at 7 p.m. Cooperstown Beaver Valley Cabins and Campsites, 138 Towers Road, Milford. (607) 293-7324 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2888263618171457?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DEDICATION—2 p.m. Pomeroy Marker Dedication to honor the 1876 Milford Depot. Celebrate America250 and 27 years of operation on the all-volunteer Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Train Ride. 136 East Main Street, Milford.

CONCERT—4 p.m. “A Quiet Concert for the 4th.” 29th annual event in honor of Louise Moore, founder of the Windfall Dutch Barn. Free. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009-2019 County Highway 80, Fort Plain. (607) 263-5230 or http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/events2.html

BASEBALL—6 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Boonville Lumberjacks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

LIVE MUSIC—7-10 p.m. The Lake House Summer Concert Series: Downshift Southern Rock. Lakeside Stage, The Lake House, 2521 County Highway 22, Richfield Springs. (720) 940-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122214896300321695&set=a.122109156536321695

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