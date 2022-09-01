HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by the Mandigo Blue band with Robby Poulette calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. New location at Cornfield Hall, 655 Co. Rd. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut St., Oneonta. 1-800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit ‘Figure & Effigy’ featuring works in ceramics, oil paint, photography, jacquard, and more by local artists. Free, refreshments served. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

OPEN MIC – 6 p.m. Bring your creative writing to share this first Friday of the month. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden St., Cherry Valley. 607-264-3785 or visit thetelegraphschool.org