HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Panel Discussion on ‘Rural Public Transportation’

TRANSPORTATION—5 p.m. “Rural Public Transportation: Challenges & Opportunities.” The final program of the “Passages” exhibit. Doors open at 4:30. Includes refreshments. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART CLASS—10 a.m. to noon. Sign up for “On the Edges of Transparency and Opacity” with instructor Phil Young. Explore the use of self-leveling acrylic gels. $40, includes materials. Continues Wednesdays through 9/27. Presented by The First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102 or visit https://firstumc-oneonta.org/calendar_4e4cdf

KNEEDLECRAFT—10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together to work on knit, crochet or other fiber projects. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE—3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

ART WORKSHOP—6-7 p.m. Make an owl or a hedgehog out of a recycled book. Registration required. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/