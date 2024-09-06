HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Hanford Mills Exploration Day

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Exploration Day: Metal at the Mill.” Featuring Dan Rion Memorial Antique Engine Jamboree. Hanford Mills Museum, 51 County Road 12, East Meredith. (607) 278-5744 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HanfordMillsMuseum

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

FUN RUN—8:30 a.m. check-in; 9 a.m. start. “Kids Fun Run at Fortin Park.” Presented by Oneonta World of Learning and Oneonta High School cross-country team. Fees apply; registration required. Fortin Park, Oneonta. (607) 431-8543 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning

ART MINISTRY—9-11 a.m. “Portrait Drawing.” Led by Gary Mayer. Fees apply; registration required. Held Saturdays through 9/28. First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, 66 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-4102.

MEET & GREET—9 a.m. “Oneonta Dems to Meet with City and State Officials.” Featuring guest speakers Elayne Mosher Campoli (city councilperson, Ward 1) and Rory McClenahan (field organizer, Otsego County, New York State Democratic Committee). Free, open to the public. Get Fresh on Main Café, 254 Main Street, Oneonta. RSVP to Garymaffei@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100068905072401

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Bring the kids for Crafts and Fun with Miss Jen to celebrate Veggie Day while the adults shop. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field, 130 Borst Way, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SCOUTS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Popcorn Fundraiser.” Support Laurens Troop & Pack 10 scouts for their camping trip to Herkimer. Laurens Central School, 55 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/503131676794527/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=1976339076140439

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Pursuing the Potter’s Wheel.” Held Saturdays through 11/2. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Restoring Historical Stone Walls with Patrick Ryan.” Fees apply; registration required for 2-day workshop. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/events/

CONSERVATION—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “ISPY Invasive Species.” Easy paddle down Susquehanna River while learning how to ID common aquatic and riparian invasive plants with the Otsego County Conservation Association. Start at the Crumhorn Fishing Access Site, Maryland. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/ispy-invasive-species

BLOCK PARTY—10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tampon Drive 2024. Drop off feminine hygiene products and receive a free small popcorn. House of Consignment, 214 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-2827 visit https://www.facebook.com/shophouseofconsignmentNY

PLANETARIUM—Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

• 10:30 a.m. “Max Goes to the Moon.”

• 11:30 a.m. “The Sky Tonight.”

WORKSHOP—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Literary Tapestry: Bookmark Weaving.” Free; open to all aged 6+. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/literary-tapestry-bookmark-weaving/

GANG—Noon. “The Loomis Gang of Nine Mile Swamp.” Presented by the Guilford Historical Society, County Route 36, Guilford Center. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/gilbertsvilleny

LIBRARY—Noon to 5 p.m. “Fall Used Book Sale.” Followed by bag sale on 9/8. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

TEEN SCENE—Noon to 3 p.m. “Dragon Dates: Fall Mini Golf” with the Family Resource Network. Oneonta Sports Park, 122 County Route 47, Oneonta. (607) 432-0001 or visit https://www.facebook.com/FamilyRN

WELLNESS—Noon to 3 p.m. “Third Annual Wellness Fair.” Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-7023 or visit https://www.facebook.com/rscommunityfoods

MOTOR SHOW—Noon to 5 p.m. “Annual Gasoline Powered Motor Show.” Free admission. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

THEATER—2 p.m. “Arm-of-the-Sea Theater Presents: Estuary Tales.” Puppet extravaganza chronicling the life and times of the Hudson River. Free for all ages. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/performances

DINNER—5 p.m. “2024 Annual Sportsman Dinner.” Pig roast with sides, raffle, cocktail hour and more. Fees apply. Mount Vision Fire Department, 114 Fields Cross Road, Mount Vision. (607) 433-0997 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MountVisionFireDepartment

WOMEN’S CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Red Tent Women’s Circle.” Includes activity, story circle and a potluck dinner. Fees apply. The Telegraph School, 83 Alden Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “BRKLYN: The Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

TRIBUTE—8 p.m. “Halfway to Hell: A Rock & Roll Tribute to AC/DC.” Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR