HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

BIG RIGS – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Trucks, tractors, heavy equipment and other working vehicles will be front-and-center at the first annual “Big Rig Shindig.” Fun program highlights the role of these vehicles in our communities and give kids and adults opportunities to learn about the careers that use them. Admission, $5/person or $10/car. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Rd., Edmeston. 607-965-8377 or visit pathfindervillage.org/events

GOLF TOURNAMENT – 9 a.m. Support the Wells Bridge Fire Department at benefit golf tournament. Captain & Crew $300 per team. Entry fee includes Skins & Mulligans, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch on the turn. Held at Sundown Golf Course, 129 Hay Path Ln., Bainbridge. 607-725-6315.

MEET THE MAKERS – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stop in new emporium to meet the makers behind their selection of locally sourced art, craft, food, & beverages. Will include samples, outdoor activities, demonstrations & more. Pickin’ Patch Emporium, 7487 St. Hwy. 7, Maryland. 607-638-6086 or visit facebook.com/ThePickinPatchEmporium/

ON-SITE SALE – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find surplus furninshings, ephemera, and more ranging form vintage items like the Caprice Model organ by Conn, to a slab of marble, to extra display cases. All proceeds benefit the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Held on the 3rd Floor of the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

COLORSCAPE – 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Enjoy free arts festival featuring artists, crafts, and performers from all over Upstate New York. Includes demonstrations, concerts, and arts and crafts for sale from soap to painting, fiber art, and much more. Held Rain or Shine in the East & West Parks, Norwich. Visit facebook.com/ColorscapeChenango/

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fly Creek Methodist Quilters present their 11th annual ‘Draping the Pews’ Quilt show which will feature quilts on display, for sale, and up for silent auction to support local food banks. There will also be a boutique area of holiday decor and personal items. Held at Fly Creek United Methodist Church, Co. Rte. 26, Fly Creek. 607-435-2946.

DINNER & RAFFLE – 4 p.m. Enter raffle to support Mt. Vision Fire Department and enjoy a roast beef dinner starting at 5 p.m. Raffle tickets are $30/ticket to win drawing for Banelli Super Black Eagle 3 28” Barrell 12 gauge shotgun, and 9 other gun raffles for attendees only. Held at Mt. Vision Fireman’s Field, 114 Field Cross Rd., Mt. Vision. 607-437-1631 or visit facebook.com/OtsegoCountyEMS/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance of Pan-African Music presented by ‘Chinobay’ a Ugandan musician, educator and creative arts producer with pan-African ensemble of Cameroonian producer and bassist Jonas Yologaza, Nigerian drummer Olaolu Ajibade, and duo national keyboardist William Pefok from Cameroon and Nigeria. Ticket, $20$/adult. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Rd., Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit roxburyartsgroup.org

POETRY PERFORMANCE – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy performance ‘Muldoons Picnic’ developed by pullitzer prize winning poet Paul Muldoon. This performance of poetry, prose, and music is set to feature writers like Richard Thompson and Zara Phillips along with poet Patricia Smith and, of course, poet Paul Muldoon himself. Presented by the Klinkhart Arts Center in the Sharon Springs Central School Auditorium, St. Rte. 20, Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org

PERFORMANCE ART – 8 p.m. Enjoy an evening of interdisciplinary art performance ‘Invisible Landscapes’ that incorporates dance, film, architecture, and visual arts to to craft an immersive environment for viewers to investigate the narrative terrains that exist between each of us. Tickets, $18 general admission. The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art, 2381 NY-205 Mount Vision. 607-638-5119 or visit upsi-ny.com/upcoming-events-news