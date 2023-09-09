HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Grand & Glorious Fall Fair

FALL FAIR—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Catskill Choral Society presents the Grand & Glorious Fall Fair, featuring crafts, food, arts, music, garage sale, and more. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. ccs@catskillchoralsociety.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/catskillchoralsociety

FARMERS’ MARKET—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local produce, arts, & crafts for sale, and get to know the local makers & farmers. Curry Park, 3898 State Highway 28, Milford.

LANDSCAPE PAINTING—1-4 p.m. Learn the basics of acrylic painting. Create a landscape painting from a reference photo from start to finish. Registration required. Cost, $75. The Art Dept. NY, 8 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Theartdeptny@outlook.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Theartdeptny

THEATRE—1 p.m. “A Year with Frog and Toad.” Glimmer Globe Theatre, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OUTDOORS—2-4 p.m. Mushroom Walk. Otsego County Conservation Association presents their 2nd mushroom walk with local forager Margret Grebowicz. Open to first-time participants. Dress for the weather and be ready for mud. Vibbard Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/mushroom-walk

WALKING TOUR—4 p.m. “More than the County Fair: Walking Tour of the Village of Morris.” Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will cover the founding of the village by French refugees, the role of the Morris family, and the village’s architecture which spans almost two centuries. Fee, $10. Register in advance. Part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit otsego2000.org

CONCERT—7 p.m. Zoellner String Quartet Project with Lady Alexandra Foley, performed by the Musicians of Ma’alwyck. Tickets, $25. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/