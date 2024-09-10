HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

9/11 Memorial

REMEMBRANCE—9 a.m. “9/11 Ceremony.” Community gathers to reflect on the anniversary of 9/11 and remember the seven SUNY Oneonta alumni lost that day. 9/11 Memorial Pillars, Upper Quad, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

CHICKEN DINNER—Pre-order Brooks’ Chicken Dinner for pick-up Friday, September 13. Take-out only includes chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw and a roll. $14/dinner. Held second Friday of each month through 10/11.Must pre-order by Wednesday of that week. First Baptist Church, 21 Elm Street, Cooperstown. baptistcooperstown@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100007376864302/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta.

(607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring the children down each Wednesday to listen to a story, then participate in related craft and snack time. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Library staff read storybooks to children aged 3-5. Held each Wednesday. Springfield Library, 129 County Road 29A, Springfield Center, (315) 858-5802 or visit http://libraries.4cls.org/springfield/

STORYTIME—10 a.m. Bring babies and toddlers down each Wednesday for an entertaining story read aloud by library staff. Held each Wednesday. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

POTTERY—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Wheel Thrown Planters.” Led by Laura Parker. Held Wednesdays through 10/30. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. shotgun start; awards reception at 3:30 p.m. “Chip In Fore Hospice Tournament 2024.” Benefit for Helios Care. Fees apply; registration required. Held at the Oneonta Country Club, 9 Country Club Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/2024-chip-in-fore-hospice-golf-event/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey dinner with gravy, sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables and sugar cookies. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

GRIEF SUPPORT—12:30 p.m. “The Very Long Goodbye.” Free. Presented by Helios Care at The Gathering Place, 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/gathering-place-events/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET—4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Held each Wednesday. On the lawn of the Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/3452391281648323/

SPORT—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Outdoor Bullseye Shoot.” Practice marksmanship for a chance to win. Held rain or shine. Fees apply. Oneonta Sportsmen’s Club, 251 Rod and Gun Club Road, Oneonta. (607) 433-0515 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaSportsmensClub

LIBRARY—6-8 p.m. “Tech Help.” Free; registration required. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. “Clay Slab Structures.” Led by Megan Irving. Held Wednesdays through 10/30. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Intro to Birdwatching.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/adult-programs/

ART CLASS—6-9 p.m. “Figure This! Open Studio Life Drawing.” Non-instructional workshop with nude models for sketching. Hosted by a Cooperstown Art Association member, who will be present to field questions and comments. $18/session, cash. Held each Wednesday. Cancellations will be communicated prior to session. Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

