HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-12-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

GARDEN CLUB – 6:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta federated garden club for refreshments, talk about the garden season, and learn how to make a fall wreath with a demonstration by Sharon Hermann and Wendy Miller-Willis at 7 p.m. Fun make and take opportunity available, $25/non-member, reservations required. Held at St James Episcopal Church, 305 Main St., Oneonta. RSVP to millerwillis3@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-133855897358767/

RABIES CLINIC – 3 – 6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing, masks required. First come, first serve, bring your pets vaccine certificate for the Vets reference. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org