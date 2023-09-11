Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Senior Resource Fair & Public Hearing

FOR SENIORS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors Resource Fair. Includes 40+ community organizations offering information on health and wellness topics and services. Public hearing to follow at 1 p.m. on how to make Otsego County an age-friendly community. Presented by Otsego County Office for the Aging. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-4232 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/n-r/office_for_the_aging/news_and_events.php

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS—8-9 a.m. Networking group discusses Oneonta’s past, present and future. No agenda, just informal, nonpartisan conversation. All welcome. Held each Tuesday at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta.

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment, water, and be aware of level of fitness. This week’s hike will be at Pam Lea’s property in Schuyler Lake. Contact Lea at (315) 858-5337 or visit https://susqadk.org/ 

FLY CREEK QUILTERS—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fly Creek Area Quilters meet to cut, sew, tie, bind and have a good time working on quilts. Fly Creek Methodist Church, County Route 26, Fly Creek.

TUESDAY MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Local farmers and artisans, plus live music, every Tuesday afternoon through September. . Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-6195 or visit cooperstownfarmersmarket.org

DANCE—4 p.m. Irish Dance Class. Free to all ages. Registration required. Held 6 weeks through 10/24. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

FIGURE DRAWING—5-7 p.m. Adults aged 18+ are invited to draw from life in fun drop-in sessions. Newspaper and charcoal are provided. No instruction. Cost, $10. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. 607-214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/

FOR PARENTS—6 p.m. “Parents Program: Create a Take-Home Fall Sensory Bin.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

