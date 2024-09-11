HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Fall Craft at Harris Memorial Library

ARTS & CRAFTS—3 p.m. “Primitive Sunflowers.” Free; registration required. Donations appreciated. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

DEADLINE—Last day to register for the “Upstate Tourism Industry Virtual Career Fair.”Held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 9/26. Visit https://marketing.iloveny.com/acton/media/42327/UpstateTourismVirtualCareerFair

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all are welcome. Held each Thursday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, to share stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine and other tools, and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

STORYTIME—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is an egg salad cold plate, potato salad, marinated broccoli salad and fruited gelatin. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. Genealogy. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.facebook.com/helioscarehospice

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Resume Support.” One-on-one assistance in drafting, organizing and polishing a resume. Held second Thursdays of each month. Classroom, The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

RECEPTION—4 p.m. “Reception for Helena Williams: Earth-Written.” Open Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Sarah.Simpson@oneonta.edu or visit https://www.facebook.com/SUNYOneontaArtGalleries

GALLERY RECEPTION—4-7 p.m. “UNDOINGS.” Exhibit showing through 10/4. Solo exhibit by Binghamton artist Anna Warfield. Martin-Mullen Gallery, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

POTTERY—5-7 p.m. “Little & Big Smithy Hand Building.” Led by Kyle Pumilio. Held Thursdays through 11/7. Fees apply. The Smithy Gallery & Clay Studio, 55 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8671 or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

NETWORKING—5:30-7 p.m. “Business After Hours.” Rail Explorers, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (607) 547-9983 or visit https://www.wearecooperstown.com/events/business-after-hours-rail-explorers-usa/

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at The Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

