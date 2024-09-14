HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Harvest Festival at The Farmers’ Museum

HARVEST FEST—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the bounty of the fall harvest, featuring vendors, performers, artisans and more. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/harvest-festival/2024-09-15/

OUTDOORS—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Butternut Creek Fun Float.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Reserve a watercraft or bring your own. Start from 100 Spring Street, Gilbertsville and paddle to Copes Corners Park, Gilbertsville. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-fun-float-1

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet-Up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse Café, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HISTORY—2 p.m. “Richfield Springs in the Age of Elegance.” Presented by Otsego County Historical Association. Free and open to the public. Richfield Springs Historical Association, 134 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-8070 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoCountyHistorical/

CONCERT—3 p.m. Chamber Music Concert. The Merz Trio. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Admission by donation. Held at the First Presbyterian Church of Stamford. 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org

