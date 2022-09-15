HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-16-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

EXHIBIT OPENING – Noon – 4 p.m. Celebrate opening of special exhibit ‘Town & Gown: SUNY Oneonta and the Local Community, Past and Present’ exploring SUNY Oneonta’s long history of partnership and collaboration with the Oneonta Community. Will be displayed thru 11/12. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory

GOLF WEEKEND – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun weekend out on the golfing green and mention you are golfing in memory of Robert B. Schlather and to support the Susquehanna SPCA. Mention the golfing weekend when reserving your tee time and a portion of the $60 fee donated will be donated to the shelter. The Fee also covers a cart, a gift, and a hot dog. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org/2022-robert-b-schlather-sqspca-golf-weekend/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month.

Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., baptistcooperstown@gmail.com

GROUNDBREAKING – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate the beginning of the construction phase of the new gardens of the Cooperative Extension. Held at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 231 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/09/16/grow-with-cce-groundbreaking-celebration

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Start the weekend with a musical performance from ‘Pegasus: The Orchestra,’ performing ‘Eight Seasons.’ Pegasus is a non-profit professional orchestra working to empower rising musicians with creative freedom and an innovative repertoire. Tickets, $25/adult. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit oneontaconcertassociation.org