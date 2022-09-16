HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-17-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

GARLIC FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. At this festival it’s all about the garlic. Will include garlic food, garlic merchandise, garlic tasting, a garlic class with CCE expert Crystal Stewart-Courtens from Noon – 3 p.m. and much more. Presented by the Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival and held at Wood Bull Antiques, 3920 St. Rt. 28, Milford. 607-638-9016 or visit svgarlicfestival.com

HARVEST FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Welcome the fall season and celebrate the local farmers and artisans of Upstate New York. Will feature specialty foods, makers, farmers, artisans, music, a pumpkin patch, and more. Village of Sharon Springs. Visit sharonspringsharvestfestival.com

CITY OF THE HILLS – Noon – past Midnight. Celebrate the return of the City of the Hills arts festival after a 3 year pandemic pause. The new and expanded festival will feature a mural unveiling, a drum circle, craft beer garden (21+), live music, vendors, and more. Festival is free, open to public.Presented by the Community Arts Network of Oneonta. Main Street, Huntington Park, and 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. Visit cityofthehillsfest.org

GOLF WEEKEND – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun weekend out on the golfing green and mention you are golfing in memory of Robert B. Schlather and to support the Susquehanna SPCA. Mention the golfing weekend when reserving your tee time and a portion of the $60 fee donated will be donated to the shelter. The Fee also covers a cart, a gift, and a hot dog. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org/2022-robert-b-schlather-sqspca-golf-weekend/

PANCAKE BREAKFAST – 7:30 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy all you can eat pancakes, eggs, maple syrup, sausage, beverages, more to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cost, $9/adult. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, Rt. 166, Cooperstown.

EXHIBIT OPENING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Celebrate the opening of 2 new exhibits ‘The Art of Observation: The Best of Photographer Elliot Erwitt’ and ‘Tales from the Rockabout Hills: Paintings by D. Michael Price.’ On view through December 31. Free admission to children under 19. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

MEET THE ARTIST – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The artist behind ‘Brave New World’ Michael Federov will be on hand to informally discuss his climate change series throughout the day. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

ART SHOW – Noon – 2 p.m. Explore art exhibit ‘Brave New World’ by : Lewis Danielski and Michael Federov. Free admission. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

ON-SITE SALE – Noon – 4 p.m. Back by popular demand. Find surplus furninshings, ephemera, and more ranging form vintage items like the Caprice Model organ by Conn, to a slab of marble, to extra display cases. All proceeds benefit the Greater Oneonta Historical Society. Held on the 3rd Floor of the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

MAGIC SHOW – 8 p.m. Join Magician Ben Seidman for a show packed with stand-up-comedy, incredible pick-pocketing, fascinating true stories, and world-renowned sleight-of-hand. Free to SUNY student, $6 for general public. Dewar Arena, Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta.