HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Constitution Day Films

FILM—Noon to 2 p.m. “Constitution Day Films.” Explore the evolution of fundamental rights through a series of compelling short films. Other events held throughout the day. Red Dragon Theater, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held every Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be to New Island Forest Trail. Trailhead at 2 Railroad Avenue, Oneonta. Contact hike leaders Jim and Carolyn Austin at (607) 437-5734 or visit https://susqadk.org/

DEMOCRACY—Celebrate National Voter Registration Day. Register to vote; apply for Early Vote by Mail Ballots and Absentee Ballots with the League of Women Voters.

• 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hunt Union outside Starbucks, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price Chopper, 1 West Main Street, Richfield Springs.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grand Union, 5 Commons Drive, Cooperstown.

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown.

LECTURE—10 a.m. “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” Led by Ann Thayer of the Alzheimer’s Association. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 206-4514 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—10 a.m. Free monthly drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-5525 to register or visit https://www.helioscare.org/support-for-families/grief-support/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is beef stew, tossed salad, biscuits and peanut butter cookies. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

MEDITATE—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday until Origin’s closes for the season. Origins Cafe & Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

WORKSHOP—6 p.m. “Willow Growing for Fun & Function.” Led by Jes Clark. Fees apply; registration required. Held online via Zoom by the West Kortright Center, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/artsandcrafts

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR