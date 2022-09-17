HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-18-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

CONCERT – 5 p.m. The Cooperstown Concert Series presents ‘HEART: A Jazz Ensemble’ featuring the warm, brilliant tones of Melissa Stylianou, Godwin Louis, Chris Dingman and Ike Sturm in an enveloping and powerful quartet. Tickets, $20. Origins Cafe, 558 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownconcertseries.org/heart-september-18-2022/

GOLF WEEKEND – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun weekend out on the golfing green and mention you are golfing in memory of Robert B. Schlather and to support the Susquehanna SPCA. Mention the golfing weekend when reserving your tee time and a portion of the $60 fee donated will be donated to the shelter. The Fee also covers a cart, a gift, and a hot dog. Otsego Golf Club, 144 Pro Shop Dr., Springfield Center. 607-547-9290 or visit sqspca.org/2022-robert-b-schlather-sqspca-golf-weekend/

HARVEST FESTIVAL – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Welcome the fall season and celebrate the local farmers and artisans of Upstate New York. Will feature specialty foods, makers, farmers, artisans, music, a pumpkin patch, and more. Village of Sharon Springs. Visit sharonspringsharvestfestival.com

GOLF TOURNAMENT – Noon. Invitational Golf Tournament to support the Pathfinder Village and the educational programs of the Baseball Hall of Fame held on the challenging Leatherstocking Golf Course. Will feature Hall of Famer Jim Kaat (class of 2022) serving as the celebrity host. Day of registration begins at 9:30 a.m. Held at The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-965-8377 ext. 116 or visit pathfindervillage.org/get-involved/tournaments/golf-tournament

DRAWARAMA – 2 – 5 p.m. Stretch your drawing muscles in 3 week series of workshops culminating in a closing night exhibition of the works made in class. This week bring your sketchbook for ‘Doodlerama’ an exploration of doodling and the scketchbook led by Mercedes Teixido. Suggested donation, $15. Registration required. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit https://www.bushelcollective.org/events/workshop-doodlerama-with-mercedes-teixido/

SUNDAY SPEAKER – 3 p.m. The Friends of the Village Library present ‘The Mission and Work of the Community Foundation of Otsego County’ with the organizations executive director Jeff Katz. Held in the 3rd Floor Ballroom of the Village Hall, 22 Main St., Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

MUSIC – 3 p.m. Enjoy performance by the ‘Mei Stone Wind Trio’ featuring works by Mozart, Beethoven, Donjon, Couperin, Walckiers, Villa-Lobos, and Osborne. Masks required, reservation recommended for space. Admission by donation, suggested $12/adult. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford at the Stamford United Methodist Church, 88 Main St., Stamford. 518-918-8003 or visit www.friendsmusic.org

BENEFIT BINGO – 6 p.m. Superheroes in Ripped Jeans will be hosting Bingo Night to honor ‘Adopt A Less Adoptable Pet Week,’ running 9/18-9/24. Nigth will include basket raffle, prizes, more. Must make food or beverage purchase of at least $10 to participate. Roots Brewing Company, 175 Main St., Oneonta. 607-441-3227 or visit facebook.com/superheroeshs