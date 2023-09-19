HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

“The Genesis and the End of Putin’s Myth”

with Russian Exile Dmitri Bykov

LECTURE—5 p.m. “The Genesis and the End of Putin’s Myth,” presented by Russian exile poet/satirist/novelist/media personality Dmitri Bykov. Free, open to the public. Slade Theater, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, Oneonta. chernyake@hartwick.edu or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/news/hartwick-to-host-russian-exile-public-intellectual/

MOHAWK VALLEY GIVES—All day. Celebrate a day of giving to support causes around the Mohawk Valley Region. Find Otsego County participants at https://www.givemv.org/

DINE OUT—All Day. Eat out at local restaurants to support Helios Care. Toscana, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/events/.

KNEEDLECRAFT – 10 a.m. Seniors are invited to spend time together and work on knit, crochet, or other fiber project. Beginners welcome. Tri-County Senior Center, 43 Pearl Street, Sydney. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064543308088

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Oneonta YMCA at the Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. www.RedCrossBlood.org

POTTERY – 1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

BACK-TO-SCHOOL CRAFT – 3 p.m. “Kids Backpack Key Chain Craft.” Free program for kids. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

SCULPTURE – 3:15-5 p.m. Human Skull Sculpture workshop. Teens aged 15-18 learn clay sculpting techniques and finding proportions with instructor Kyle Pumilio. Held Wednesdays through 10/25. Tuition, $175 includes clay. The Smithy, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CROCHET CIRCLE – 3:30 p.m. Bring a crochet project and work with friends, learn to crochet, more. Held each Wednesday. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CHERRY VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET – 4-6:30 p.m. Fresh produce and handmade goods from local farmers and makers. Tryon Inn & Backdoor Bar, 124 Main Street, Cherry Valley. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/events/cherry-valley-craft-and-farmers-market-mhf8r

NETWORKING – 5-7 p.m. Quarterly networking mixer with the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Rustic Ridge Winery & High Burl Brewery, 2805 State Highway 80, Burlington Flats. (607) 965-0626 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheOtsegoCountyChamber

WEBINAR—5-7 p.m. “All About the IP (Intellectual Property).” Learn the basics of intellectual property, copyrights, recent changes and updates to best practices. Free. Presented by the Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. Visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/all-about-the-ip-intellectual-property-webinar/

GRANGE MEETING – 6 p.m. Potluck followed by program, “The Supreme Court Decision Excluding Many Wetlands from Regulation and the Current State of Environmental Law” with environmental lawyer Doug Zamelis. All welcome. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5203.

FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session (cash). Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/

HIKING CLUB – 6 p.m. “Crown of the Continent, Glacier National Park.” Adirondack Mountain Club member Scott Fielder presents picture of adventures in the park at this month’s potluck dinner and meeting. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://susqadk.org/

LECTURE – 7:05-9 p.m. “Be Informed Lecture Series: Land Conservation.” Discuss land conservation, past and present, with author Brad Edmondson (“A Wild Idea”), and Otsego Land Trust Executive Director Gregory Farmer. Lean about the birth of the Adirondack State Park followed by open discussion. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. Register at occainfo.org/calendar