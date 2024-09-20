HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Gathering of Garden Enthusiasts

GARDEN—2 p.m. Fall gathering of garden enthusiasts featuring bulb exchange, talk on compositing, special guest from the Richfield Springs Garden Club and the ongoing seed exchange. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Road 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/955766744568040

FESTIVAL—All day. “Fringe Festival 2024.” Three-day festival of music, dance, film, stand-up comedy and performance arts of all varieties. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—7:30-11:30 a.m. Fly-in Pancake Breakfast. All-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages. $9/adult to support the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department. Cooperstown/Westville Airport, 866 State Route 166, Cooperstown.

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

CELEBRATION—9 a.m. to 9 p.m. “True Blue Weekend.” Meet the NetWICK, Brooks’ BBQ picnic, Founders’ (Mid)Way Carnival, parent and family social, and more. Fees apply. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/ for schedule.

CONTINUING EDUCATION—9 a.m. “Basket Weaving Workshop.” Registration required. Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School, 597 County Highway 54, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3265, ext. 518 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cvscsd

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

BLOOD DRIVE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Southside Mall—Oneonta YMCA, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

GARLIC—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Susquehanna Valley Garlic Festival.” Wood Bull Antiques, 3920 State Highway 28, Milford. Visit https://svgarlicfestival.com/

QUILT SHOW—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Festival of Quilts” Quilt Show by the Catskill Mountain Quilters Hall of Fame. Admission fees apply. Continues 9/22. Roxbury Arts Center, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. (607) 326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/catskill-mountain-quilters-hall-of-fame-quilt-show/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Wet Plate Photography.” Fees apply; registration required. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/wet-plate-photography-with-mark-burnham/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Sharon Springs Harvest Festival.” Music, demonstrations, food, tastings, activities, artisans, vendors and much more. Continues 9/22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street, Sharon Springs. sharonspringsharvestfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com/

WORKSHOP—10 a.m. “Make Your Own Eco-Printed Table Runner.” Led by Maggie Pate. Fees apply; registration required. West Kortright Center, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit https://www.westkc.org/artsandcrafts

CARNIVAL—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Back to School Carnival.” Dunk tank, games, food, prizes, more. All welcome. Richfield Springs Central School, 93 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 868-1706 or visit https://www.facebook.com/RichfieldCSD/

FUNDRAISER—11 a.m. “Benefit Auction and Cornhole Tournament for Walter Wart.” With the Hartwick American Legion. Held at Hartwick Rod & Gun Club, Hartwick. (607) 544-4069 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100069371798161

CLIMATE—11 a.m. “Climate Justice Revival Workshop at UUSO.” All welcome. Vegetarian lunch provided. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta.

(607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

LIBRARY—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Python Programming.” Held Saturdays through 10/12. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/

THEATRE—1 p.m. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” Also showing 9/22 at 5 p.m. Fees apply. The Loft Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

WORKSHOP—1:30-3 p.m. “How to Play Dungeons and Dragons” Workshop. Followed by “How to Be a Dungeon Master” Workshop from 3:30-5 p.m. Free, registration required. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

FUNDRAISER—2-5 p.m. “Oneonta Lions Club Oktoberfest: HOPS for Sight.” Games, giveaways, live music, food. Admission donations apply. Deer Haven Campground, Deer Haven Lane, West End, Oneonta. (607) 287-6403 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hopsbrewoneonta

PREMIER—6-7:30 p.m. “Betelgeuse’s Galactic Vacation: An Alien’s Search for Planets!” Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

CONCERT—7:30 p.m. Rory Block. Presented by Oneonta Concert Association. Fees apply. Goodrich Theater Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontaconcertassociation.org/season-schedule/

FUNDRAISER—7:30-9 p.m. “Mr. Paperback,” featuring The Gibson Bros. Proceeds benefit Bigger Dreams Productions. Admission by donation. Cash bar available. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/foothills-fringe/

