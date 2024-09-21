HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Gilbertsville Block Party

BLOCK PARTY—4-6 p.m. “Third Annual Gilbertsville Block Party.” Current residents welcome newcomers with Brooks’ BBQ, music and kids activities. Free. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-8066 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026

CELEBRATION—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “True Blue Weekend.” Memorial reflection, Pine Lake Fall Festival and a farewell champagne brunch. Fees apply. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/ for schedule.

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Laurens Girls’ Varsity Soccer Pancake Breakfast.” By donation. Laurens Central School Cafeteria, 55 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1038442107923185?ref=newsfeed

BIKE RACE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Drops to Hops Bike Race.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Fees apply; registration required. Begins and ends at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Sharon Springs Harvest Festival.” Music, demonstrations, food, tastings, activities, artisans, vendors and much more. Main Street, Sharon Springs. sharonspringsharvestfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com/

ONEONTA HISTORY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Red Caboose Centennial.” 100th anniversary featuring a recreation Christening Ceremony, speeches, displays, children’s activities and more. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

BBQ—12:30 p.m. “Community Appreciation BBQ.” Bring a side dish to share; meat and drinks provided. West Edmeston Fire House Pavilion, 156 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WestEdmestonVolunteerFireDept/

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “Jack of Hearts: Sculpture and Paintings by Marcus Villagrán.” Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit DunderbergGallery.com

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet Up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LITERACY—2-4 p.m. Open House with the Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-0036 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LVODC

THEATRE—5 p.m. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” Fees apply. The Loft Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Performer TBD.” Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Autumn Fest at Joleanna Farm, Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR