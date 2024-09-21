Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Gilbertsville Block Party

BLOCK PARTY—4-6 p.m. “Third Annual Gilbertsville Block Party.” Current residents welcome newcomers with Brooks’ BBQ, music and kids activities. Free. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-8066 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1641876026156026

CELEBRATION—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. “True Blue Weekend.” Memorial reflection, Pine Lake Fall Festival and a farewell champagne brunch. Fees apply. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/alumni-and-friends/true-blue-weekend/ for schedule.

FUNDRAISER—8 a.m. to noon. “Laurens Girls’ Varsity Soccer Pancake Breakfast.”  By donation. Laurens Central School Cafeteria, 55 Main Street, Laurens. Visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1038442107923185?ref=newsfeed

BIKE RACE—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Drops to Hops Bike Race.” Presented by the Clark Sports Center. Fees apply; registration required. Begins and ends at Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/clarksportscenter/

FESTIVAL—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Sharon Springs Harvest Festival.” Music, demonstrations, food, tastings, activities, artisans, vendors and much more. Main Street, Sharon Springs. sharonspringsharvestfest@gmail.com or visit https://www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com/

ONEONTA HISTORY—Noon to 3 p.m. “Red Caboose Centennial.” 100th anniversary featuring a recreation Christening Ceremony, speeches, displays, children’s activities and more. Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OneontaHistory/

BBQ—12:30 p.m. “Community Appreciation BBQ.” Bring a side dish to share; meat and drinks provided. West Edmeston Fire House Pavilion, 156 County Highway 18C, West Edmeston. (315) 855-4404 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WestEdmestonVolunteerFireDept/

OPENING RECEPTION—1-4 p.m. “Jack of Hearts: Sculpture and Paintings by Marcus Villagrán.” Dunderberg Gallery, 118 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2010 or visit DunderbergGallery.com

FIBER—1-3 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet Up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

LITERACY—2-4 p.m. Open House with the Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties. The Rowe House, 31 Maple Street, Oneonta. (607) 287-0036 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LVODC

THEATRE—5 p.m. “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey.” Fees apply. The Loft Theatre at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

CONCERT—6:30 p.m. “36th Summer Concert Series: Performer TBD.” Bring friends, a lawn chair or a blanket. Free; all welcome. Held rain or shine. Autumn Fest at Joleanna Farm, Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. Visit (607) 369-3421 or visit https://www.facebook.com/villageofunadilla

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Happenin’ Otsego: 10-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 Pumpkin Glow at Cooperstown Library PUMPKIN GLOW—6-7 p.m. Create a Jack-O-Lantern for display and then see what the neighbors made. Held on the steps of the Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/ FUNDRAISER—8-11 a.m. “Ambulance Fundraiser Breakfast.” Help the Gilbertsville Emergency Squad raise money for a new ambulance. Featuring fluffy pancakes, tasty syrups and good company. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, Spring Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2520 or visit https://www.facebook.com/GilbertsvilleVolunteerFire…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 Practice Drawing With The Cooperstown Art Association FIGURE THIS—6-9 p.m. Practice drawing from life in the studio with nude models and professional artist Jonathan Pincus on hand to answer questions. $18/session. Cooperstown Art Association. (607) 547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com BLOOD DRIVE – 1-6 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. Register at RedCrossBlood.org…

Happenin’ Otsego: 06-29-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, JUNE 29 ‘Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert‘ GLIMMERGLASS FESTIVAL – Noon. “Midday Music: A Glimmerglass Festival Lunchtime Concert.” The stars of “La Boheme” perform their favorite party pieces, accompanied by Glimmerglass Artistic Director Rob Ainsley. Presented by Cherry Valley Artworks at the Star Theater, 44 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks/ UNVEILING – 9 a.m. Greater Oneonta Historical Society and Oneonta Job Corps unveil historical marker for the Homer Folks Tuberculosis Hospital. Held at corner of West Street and Homer Folks Drive, Town of Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory…