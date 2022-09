HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

PLANETARIUM NIGHT – 7 p.m. The public is invited to explore the cosmos with the powerful Digistar 6 digital planetarium system in a show hosted by SUNY O faculty, staff, and students. Free, open to the public. Registration REQUIRED. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/AJReadSDC/