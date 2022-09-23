HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-24-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

FIBER ARTS WEEKEND – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit for demonstration and hands-on activities in everything from spinning to weaving to quilting with local groups on hand to discuss the art. Admission, $15/adult. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

FREE FISHING DAYS – All Day. Fish the freshwater of New York State. No license required. All the other freshwater fishing regulations apply. Visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/free-fishing-days/

KENNEL CLUB – 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Delaware Otsego Nango Kennel club will be hosting Two Rally Trials to test the dogs of kennel club members. Damaschke Field, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/DelOtseNango/

PUMPKIN DAY – 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Celebrate pumpkins and the autumn season at the market. Featured will be hand made glass pumpkins, pumpkin shaped candles, pumpkin based children’s activities, and recipes to take home. The Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. 607-547-6195 or visit facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket

CONSERVATION – 10 a.m. Join the Butternut Valley Alliance and the Upper Susquehanna Coalition to practice stewardship of newly planted riparian areas along Butternut Creek. This will include replace protective covers on young trees, replanting, more. Tools will be provided. Bring water, bug spray, appropriate clothing/footwear. Pre-registration required. Meet at the corner of Route 23, County Highway 51, and East River Road. lbrinkley@u-s-c.org or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/riparian-stewardship-day/

FINALE – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Last day to vist exhibit ‘Brave New World’ by Lewis Danielski and Michael Federov. Will feature 9 new works by Danielski for the publics viewing. The Art Garage 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 607-547-5327 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown/

LIFESKILLS – 4 – 6 p.m. Teens are invited to learn to cook with Lynn. Menu posted to FB. Seating limited, reservations required. Presented by The Oneonta Teen Center. 50 Dietz St., Oneonta. 607 441 3999 or visit facebook.com/oneonta.teencenter

COFFEE HOUSE – 7 – 9 p.m. Music Jam in range of genres by amateur local performers. Sign up to perform or just enjoy the show. Light refreshments included. Free, open to the public. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church. Church Rd., Schuyler Lake. 315-858-2523.

TEDX ONEONTA – 7 p.m. The popular lecture series TedX returns to Oneonta featuring local speakers on everything from ‘Consent Culture’ to ‘Being a Climate Optimist.’ Tickets, $30 after 8/31. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit tedxoneonta.com