HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

“What Art The Polls Really Saying?”

CONSTITUTION DAY—6 p.m. “The 2024 Election: What Are the Polls Really Saying?” Presented by pollster John Zogby. Reception to follow. Anderson Theatre, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/political-science-department/institute-of-public-service/

SHOWCASE—9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. “Summer Research Showcase.” Students present on their summer research. Hunt Union, International Lounge, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

KNITTING CIRCLE—9 a.m. to noon. Bring a knit project and work with the group. Beginners welcome. Held each Tuesday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

COMMUNITY HIKE—9:45 a.m. Hike with the Adirondack Mountain Club. Bring appropriate equipment/water and be aware of your level of fitness. This week’s hike will be on the Sleeping Lion Trail, Glimmerglass State Park, 1527 County Road 31, Cooperstown. Contact hike leaders Bill and Kathy Holmstrom at (607) 988-7180 or visit https://susqadk.org/

TECH HELP—10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “Tech Time! One-On-One Tech Help.” Stop in with a device to get tech questions answered, from navigating Google to using the library app. Each Tuesday or by appointment. Free. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is an omelet, hash browns, muffin, sausage and a fruit cup. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

FARMERS’ MARKET—Noon to 4 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

MEDITATE—5:30 p.m. “Learn to Meditate.” Beginners and experienced meditators welcome. Free. Held each Tuesday until closed for the season. Origins Cafe and Carefree Gardens, 558 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (518) 428-4692 or visit https://meditateupstate.com/

DISCUSSION—6 p.m. “NBA Player Chris Herren: Changing the Conversation on Substance Use.” Hunt Union Ballroom, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

OPEN HOUSE—6:30-7:30 p.m. “Open House.” Oneonta High School, 130 East Street, Oneonta. (607) 433-8200 or visit https://www.oneontacsd.org/

LIBRARY—7 p.m. “Silent Book Club.” Introvert happy hour with refreshments. Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

