HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Evening Program in the Garden

with the Master Gardeners

GARDEN—4-6 p.m. “CCE Evening Programs in the Garden: Harvesting and Cover Crops.” Discussion and Q&A with Master Gardener volunteers and professionals. Demonstration Garden, Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2536 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2024/09/26/fall-program-to-focus-on-seed-saving-and-cover-crops

LIBRARY—9-10 a.m. Exercise Class. Designed for seniors, but all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, next door to the Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

RUMMAGE SALE—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds benefit mission and church needs. Pay what you can. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, corner of Pioneer and Elm streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

STORYTIME—9:30 a.m. “Early Literacy Story Time.” Designed to promote school readiness, with stories, songs, activities and early literacy tips. Recommended ages: 3-5. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Diabetes Prevention with Carleen Hendersen.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sewing.” Bring a project, sewing machine, and other tools and work with fellow crafters. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61554111033718

LIBRARY—10:30 a.m. “Family Story Time and Activities.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

VOLUNTEER—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fight hunger in Otsego County. Assist the staff to unload deliveries of food and other items for families in need in Otsego County. Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8902 or visit https://cooperstownfoodpantry.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Tuesday and Thursday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today’s lunch is lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread and cupcakes with topping. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LANGUAGE—12:30 p.m. Learn American Sign Language with Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

LIBRARY—2 p.m. “Genealogy Workshop.” Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus

CONNECTIONS—1 p.m. “Medicare 101 with Mandy Rogers, OFA.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

MUSEUM—2 p.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

LIBRARY—3:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 13-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

PRACTICE—5 p.m. “LARP Fight Practice.” Practice swordsmanship, combat moves and more in the lightest touch with foam padded weapons system. Held each Thursday, rain or shine, until the snow flies. Big Pavilion, Neahwa Park, Oneonta. Angrygnome23@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/Oneontanyrealmslarp

GAME NIGHT—5-10 p.m. Play board games with friends, new and old. Held each Thursday. Serenity Hobbies, 152 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 376-7276 or visit https://www.facebook.com/serenityhobbies

LIBRARY—6 p.m. “Canasta.” Held each Thursday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

PUBLIC SPEAKING—6 p.m. Oneonta Toastmasters hold their public meeting each 2nd and 4th Thursday. Online meeting available via Zoom. Online attendees are asked to sign in at 5:50 p.m. In-person meetings held at Green Earth Health Market, 4 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneonta.toastmastersclubs.org/

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

CEMETERY—6:30 p.m. “If These Stones Could Talk.” Hartwick Historical Society, Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/955766744568040/user/100064780600159/

