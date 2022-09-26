HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-27-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Nord-Ost’ (North East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham. A play in 3 parts about the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theatre and it’s shocking conclusion as told by 3 women present for the action who find their lives and families forever altered. General admission, $5. Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

GROUP HIKE – 9 a.m. Join the Susquehanna ADK for a fun hike around Mud Lake. Be prepared for wet ground and a stream crossing. Hike leader is Bill Holmstrom. Meet at Pine Lake Campus parking lot, Oneonta. Visit susqadk.org/outing-schedule/ or call 607-988-7180

TALK MUSIC – 7:30 p.m. Public is invited to join the class of Dr. Tim Newton for special guest performances and discussion with musicians. This week enjoy a performance from Grammy-nominated professor of music Jeremy Wall and then ask your music questions. Fine Arts M201 Performance space, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/09/12/listening-to-music-class-concerts-open-to-public-this-fall/