HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

Festival of Kites

CHERRY VALLEY KITE FESTIVAL—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-day festival of kites, music, food and fun. Cherry Valley. (607) 264-3080 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cherryvalleyartworks

FREE FISHING DAY—All day. Visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing/learn-to-fish

MARKET—8 a.m. to 3 p.m. “The Worcester Farmers’ & Flea Market.” Every Saturday. Second Chances Vintage Shop, 174 Main Street, Worcester. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1476590776266599

RUMMAGE SALE—9-11 a.m. Proceeds benefit mission and church needs. Pay what you can. First Presbyterian Church of Cooperstown, corner of Pioneer and Elm streets, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownPres/

BENEFIT RUN—9 a.m. “Colie’s 5K Fire Run/Walk.” Benefit for the Richfield Springs Fire Department. Fees apply; registration required. Begins and ends at the Richfield Springs Fire Department, 34 East James Street, Richfield Springs. Visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfiredepartment/

CRAFT FAIR—9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Family Weekend Craft Fair.” Hunt College Union, SUNY Oneonta, 68 Bugbee Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-3730 or visit https://www.facebook.com/HuntCollegeUnion

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. Dietz Street, between Main and Wall streets, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

GILBERTSVILLE FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Corner of State Route 51 and Commercial Street, Gilbertsville. (607) 783-2305.

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

FARMERS MARKET—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Local vendors, food trucks, music, more. Continues Saturdays through 10/19. Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market, Borst Field off State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/eofmny/

LIBRARY—9:15 a.m. “Coffee Group.” Held each Saturday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

CRAFT FAIR—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Pierstown Grange Craft Fair.” Crafts, bake sale and more. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown.

COIN SHOW—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Otsego Numismatic Association Coin Show.” Free and open to the public. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

EXHIBT OPENING—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “The Art of the Everyday: American Genre Painting.” On view through 12/29. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

LOCAL AUTHORS—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “2nd Annual Local Author & Artists Expo and the 125th Anniversary of the Library Charter.” Presented by the Richfield Springs Public Library at Spring Park, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

DEMOCRACY—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register to vote and apply for early vote-by-mail ballots and absentee ballots with the League of Women Voters during the Cherry Valley Kite Festival.

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Blacksmithing Weekend.” Workshops, exhibits, demonstrations, vendors, activities and more. Registration required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/blacksmithing-weekend/

MUSEUM—11 a.m. “Otsego: A Meeting Place—Guided Tours.” Included with admission. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

CANCELLED – TRUCK SHOW—11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Big Rig Shindig.” Vehicles that keep our communities running. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PathfinderVillage

FUNDRAISER—11:30 a.m. “Lucky Duck Open Golf Tournament.” Full round of golf plus pig roast, beverages and more. Admission by donation to give a big “hands up” to neighbors who desperately need it. Held at Meadow Links Golf Course, 473 County Highway 27, Richfield Springs. (518) 727-5992.

ART—Noon to 3 p.m. “Nate Katz’s Fall Art Sale.” Postcards, prints and custom orders. 79 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/1017066920/

BREWERY—Noon to 11 p.m. “Belgium Comes to Cooperstown 2024.” Beers, music, food and revelry. Tickets required. Held through 9/29. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

FUNDRAISER—2-6 p.m. “Hops for History.” Local beer and food tasting with bar crawl to support the Oneonta History Center. Fees apply; registration required. Begins at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

MUSIC—2 p.m. “Sounds of America.” Presentation by conductor Maciej Żółtowski on three composers featured in the upcoming October concert of the Fenimore Chamber Orchestra. Free admission. Auditorium, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4#

GRANTS—2 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/events/

LITERATURE—2-4 p.m. “Poetry & Fiction Reading.” Free admission. Donations appreciated. Windfall Dutch Barn, 2009 Clinton Road, Fort Plain. (518) 774-0134 or visit http://www.windfalldutchbarn.com/home.html

WORKSHOP—2-5 p.m. “Process Art Workshop: Weaving and Sculpting with Cattails.” Presented in partnership with a native interpreter and includes a gathering, teatime, story sharing, and communal participation. No experience necessary. $25/non-member. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/calendar-a-4

VOLUNTEER DAY—2-4 p.m. “Garlic Cleaning.” Volunteers clean garlic bulbs, prepare garlic for donation to food pantries, and take home a pint of garlic. Unadilla Community Farm, 5937 County Highway 18, West Edmeston. info@unadillacommunityfarm.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/UnadillaCommunityFarm

OPEN MIC—7-9 p.m. “Coffee House.” Singers, writers, musicians, and more are invited to share works. 10-20 minute slots. Light refreshments available. Free, open to public. Held each 4th Saturday. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. (315) 858-2523.

DEATH & DINNER—7-9 p.m. Roundtable discussion exploring funeral and mourning practices of the past and present. Features a harvest dinner to reflect on our own relationship with death and remember those who have gone before. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

ORCHESTRA—7:30 p.m. “Mozart, the Hero; Mozart, the Legend.” Performed by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org/concerts/mozart2024

THEATER—7:30 p.m. “Novecento.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

