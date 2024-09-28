HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Cooperstown Community

Harvest Supper

COOPERSTOWN—4-7 p.m. “10th Annual Community Harvest Supper!” Food, music and good company. Bring a dish to pass. Presented by Growing Community Cooperstown. Tables set up on Main Street between River and Fair streets, Cooperstown. growingcommunity@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/GrowingCommunityCooperstown

FUNDRAISER—8-10 a.m. “OHS Soccer Flapjack Fundraiser.” Pancake breakfast to-go. Fees apply. Proceeds benefit Soccer Booster Club. Social Eats Café–Project 607, 546 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4369 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/208884682520136

RIDE—9 a.m. to noon. “Oneonta Epic” Bike Ride. 20-40 miles of trail riding with Otsego Bicycles. Meet at the upper level of Wilber Park, Albert Morris Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-1731 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoBicycles

BENEFIT RIDE—9 a.m. “Riders Wear Pink.” Benefit bike ride to raise awareness of and money to support breast cancer initiatives of the American Cancer Society. Includes Kick-Off Celebration at 1 p.m. Registration required. Held at 7 Hamlets Brewing Company, 26 Seymour Lane, Westmoreland. Visit https://www.bikesignup.com/riderswearpink

GRANGE—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Fall Craft Fair.” Bake sale, treasure tables, refreshments and more. Pierstown Grange, 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 433-4656 or visit https://www.facebook.com/PierstownGrange

AUTUMN—10 a.m. “Autumn Fest: Ecumenical Worship Service.” Presented by First Presbyterian, First United Methodist and St. Matthew’s Episcopal churches of Unadilla. Covered Bridge Farm Market Sap House lawn, Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. unadillachamber@yahoo.com or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61553479224140

FALL FEST—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. “Unadilla NY Fall Fest 2024.” 50+ vendors, kids’ activities, corn maze, pumpkins, food trucks, live music and more. Free parking and free admission. Held rain or shine under the big tent. Covered Bridge Farm Market, 331 Covered Bridge Road, Unadilla. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GoUnadillaNY

MUSEUM—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Blacksmithing Weekend.” Workshops, exhibits, demonstrations, vendors, activities and more. Registration for workshops required. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/event/blacksmithing-weekend/

WORSHIP—10:30 a.m. “Annual Blessing of the Animals.” Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 432-3491 or visit https://www.facebook.com/UUSOneonta

SERVICE—Noon. Grave marking service for Revolutionary War Soldier Jerome Clark. Held by the Sons of the American Revolution and the American Legion at the Cherry Valley Cemetery. Visit https://www.cherryvalley.com/

FUNDRAISER—1-2:30 p.m. “Basket Bonanza Raffle & Thrifty Treasure Sale.” PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) fundraiser featuring a performance by 4Ever Young Barber Shop Quartet. Drawing at 2:30 p.m. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 434-6112.

OUTDOORS—1-3 p.m. “Mushroom Walk.” Foraging basics, mushroom identification and tree species recognition with a local forager. Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association at Butternut Creek, Morris. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/mushroom-walk-late-september

FUNDRAISER—1 p.m. “Basket Bonanza Raffle and Thrifty Treasures Sale.” Food, beverages, barber shop quartet at 2 p.m. and more. Drawing held at 2:30 p.m. Fees apply. Benefit for PEO (Philanthropic Educational Organization) to provide educational opportunities for women. Sixth Ward Athletic Club, 22 West Broadway, Oneonta. (607) 434-6112

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “Fiber Enthusiast and Knitting Meet-up.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. “Making of Cheese and Cheesecake.” Presented by local cheese maker Don Evans. Town of Maryland Historical Society, AmVets Building, 25 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

MUSEUM—2-5 p.m. “Museum Open House.” Artifacts, collections, exhibits, photos, music and more with the Morris Historical Society. 89 Broad Street, Morris. (607) 263-5965 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/767209793411316/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=3192365357562402

THEATER—2 p.m. “Novecento.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Hamblin Theater, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

ARTIST TALK—5 p.m. “Homecoming” artists discuss works on display. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or visit https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective/

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or visit https://www.facebook.com/TheTelegraphSchool

