HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 09-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

BASEBALL FILM – 5 p.m. Enjoy screening of ‘Chasing 3000,’ the story of 2 brothers who drive across the country to see Roberto Celemente’s 3,000th hit. Followed by a short Q&A with screenwriter and producer Bill Mikita and producer Ryan R. Johnson. Admission is free, reservations required. Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/friday-focus-roberto-clemente?date=0

LUCK OF THE DRAW – 1st Day. Back by Popular demand, the fundraiser for the Cooperstown Art Association returns. Purchase a ticket and you will walk away with one of the artworks donated by regional artists. Up your chance by entering the Joker’s wild raffle (only available to ticket holders). Tickets, $80/person. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

VOICES OF THE GAME – 2 p.m. Hear from Bill Mikita, the screenwriter and producer of “Chasing 3000”. Bullpen Theater, The Baseball Hall of Fame, Cooperstown. 607-547-7200 or visit baseballhall.org/events/friday-focus-roberto-clemente?date=0

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 7 p.m. Celebrate opening of exhibit ‘Radiant Edges’ by encaustic artist Regina B. Quinn. Cooperstown Art Association. 607-547-9777 or visit cooperstownart.com

PLAY READING – 7 p.m. Local playwright presents new work ‘Toliver and Wakeman.’ Set at the start of the Civil War, the main characters are Sarah Rosetta Wakeman, from Bainbridge, who disguises herself as a man to join the Union Army and Toliver Holmes who escaped from slavery to New York and then changes his name to join the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops and later settles in Delhi. The play brings these historical characters together (who never met) to explore themes of freedom and identity between these 2 very different characters. Presented at The Franklin State Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman/