HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-02-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2

MUSIC FESTIVAL – 4 – 6 p.m. The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival presents its last concert of the season featuring the American String Quartet, returning to the festival with acclaimed French cellist Philippe Mueller and Festival Artistic Director, flutist Linda Chesis for a program of works by Joseph Haydn and Aaron Jay Kernis, as well as Schubert’s sublime String Quintet. Tickets, $30/adult. Christ Episcopal Church, 46 River St., Cooperstown. Visit cooperstownmusicfest.org

BLACKSMITHING – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come see demonstrations of the versatility of the blacksmithing craft, hear the sound of the hammers, and enjoy the hands-on-activities available throughout the day. Included with admission. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org

FIGURE DRAWING – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Drawing practice for young artists aged 5+ hosted by Helen Quinn. Registration required, suggested donation $10. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/workshop-figure-drawing-for-young-artists-ages-5-with-helen-quinn/

DOG HANDLING – 2 p.m. Youth aged 8 – 18 are invited to Dog and Handler Skill Class they will learn to work with their dog through techniques that are clear and kind and are useful for rally’s, obedience, agility training, and more. Registration required. Dog must be at least 3 months of age. Cost, $40. Cornell Cooperative Extension, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. 607-547-2536 ext. 225 or visit cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2022/10/02/4-h-dog-and-handler-skills-class-for-youth-to-be-offered-in-cooperstown

DRAWARAMA – 2 – 5 p.m. Stretch your drawing muscles in 3 week series of workshops culminating in a closing night exhibition of the works made in class. This weeks workshop is ‘Surrealist Exercises and Speculative Imagery’ led by Mercedes Teixido. Suggested donation, $15. The Bushel Collective, 106 Main St., Delhi. Visit bushelcollective.org/events/12941/

PLAY READING – 3 p.m. Local playwright presents new work ‘Toliver and Wakeman.’ Set at the start of the Civil War, the main characters are Sarah Rosetta Wakeman, from Bainbridge, who disguises herself as a man to join the Union Army and Toliver Holmes who escaped from slavery to New York and then changes his name to join the Union Army’s 26th Regiment of Colored Troops and later settles in Delhi. The play brings these historical characters together (who never met) to explore themes of freedom and identity between these 2 very different characters. Presented at The Franklin State Company, 25 Institute St., Franklin. 607-829-3700 or visit franklinstagecompany.org/events/toliver-and-wakeman/