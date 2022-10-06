HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-07-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

WETLAND EXPLORATION – 10:30 a.m. – Noon. Join the Otsego County Conservation Association for a fun outing on the kids day off from school. Explore the edges of a beaver pond, identify tree and plants on the way, and pack a picnic lunch to enjoy at the end of the hike in the Pavilion. Free, open to all. Held at the The Forest of a Dozen Dads, 325 Blacks Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/get-the-kids-out-wetland-exploration/

CANCELLED – RABIES CLINIC – 9 – 11 a.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs, ferrets. Scheduling to follow social distancing, masks required. First come, first serve, bring your pets vaccine certificate for the Vets reference. Susquehanna SPCA, Rt. 28, Cooperstown. 607-547-4230 or visit sqspca.org CANCELLED

QUILT SHOW – 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Say ‘We’re Back’ for the annual Major’s Inn quilt show, returning after a 2 year pandemic absence. Show features 150+ examples quilts made in our area throughout the years. Featured quilters are Katrina Thomas and Wanda Thompson. Admission, $5/person with lunch available for $7. Proceeds will go to maintenance and restoration of this historic in. Major’s Inn, 104 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. 607-783-2967 or visit themajorsinn.com

PERCUSSION – 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Children aged 4 – 10 are invited to explore the world of percussion with drums made form everyday material. Led by percussionist Brian Melick. Admission is by donation, pre-registration required. Oneonta World of Learning, 167 Youngs Road., Oneonta. Register at worldoflearning@live.com or visit facebook.com/OneontaWorldofLearning/

OPENING RECEPTION – 5 – 8 p.m. Celebrate opening of new exhibit “La Femme,” a group show featuring works by Christina Ganio, photography, Mary Lou Ganio, monotype, Kristen Griger, oils, Suzanna Van Schoohoven Hunter, ceramics, Phyllis Lapi, pastels and Kathy VanLoan, pastels. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective

CONTRADANCE – 7:30 – 10:30 p.m. Enjoy a fun social dance with the Otsego Dance Society. Will feature music by the Catskill Gamblers band with Robby Poulette calling the dances. Suggested donation, $8/adult. New location at Cornfield Hall, 655 County Road. 26, Fly Creek. Visit otsegodancesociety.weebly.com

THEATER – 7:30 p.m. The SUNY Oneonta Theater department presents ‘Nord-Ost’ (North East) by Torsten Buchsteiner, with translation by David Tushingham. A play in 3 parts about the 57-hour hostage crisis in Moscow’s Dubrovka Theater and it’s shocking conclusion as told by 3 women present for the action who find their lives and families forever altered. General admission, $5. Hamblin Arena, SUNY Oneonta. 607-436-4500 or visit suny.oneonta.edu/theatre-department/season-shows

CONCERT – 7:30 p.m. Start the weekend with a musical performance from the ‘Sten & Maria Z Ensemble,’ celebrating eclectic musical tastes from fiery flamenco and latin music to bluegrass. Spanish and flamenco dancer La Nina and percussionist Brian Melick round out the ensemble for an exciting evening of music and dance. Tickets, $25/adult. Presented by the Oneonta Concert Association at the Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit oneontaconcertassociation.org