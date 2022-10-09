HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-10-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

ART EXHIBIT – 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Celebrate the ‘Colors of Oneonta’ art exhibit created by the students at SUNY Oneonta. Light refreshments will be provided. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit suny.oneonta.edu/inauguration-dr-alberto-jf-cardelle

GARDEN CLUB – 6:30 p.m. Join the Oneonta Federated Garden Club for refreshments followed by a presentation on Kokedama with Kaytee Lipari, owner of Local Gal Florist. Kokedama is a modern art form wherein plants and flowers are presented in unusual combinations. Free, open to the public. St James Episcopal Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/profile.php?id=100067969369937

FIGURE DRAWING – 6 – 8 p.m. Learn and practice your skill in drawing a human figure with charcoal. All skill levels welcome. Open to teens and adults. Cost, $30/class. The Studio at the Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Ave., Oneonta. 607-432-2070 or visit facebook.com/CANOneonta