HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

Chilling, Chatting and Coffee for Seniors

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling Chatting & Coffee.”Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

KIDS CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11, but older folks are welcome, too. Held each 2nd Friday of the month. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of egg bake, oven-roasted potatoes, muffin and fruit cups. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive” reading for children aged Pre-K through 3rd grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

OUTDOORS—1 p.m. “Get the Kids Out: Parslow Road.” Presented by the Otsego County Conservation Association. Parslow Road Conservation Area, 127 Parslow Road, Hartwick. (607) 547-4488 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OCCAINFO

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

KIDS CRAFTS—2 p.m. “Egg Carton Bats.” Free. Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

DINNER—4:30-6 p.m. (or until sold out). Roast Pork Dinner. Fees apply; open to the public. Laurens American Legion, 11 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 226-7725 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/448189265209363/user/100000919407613

GHOST TOUR—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Six tours each night (last one departs at 8 p.m.). Fees apply; registration required. Also held 10/12, 10/18, 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered for over two centuries. Also held 10/18, 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

MUSIC—6-10 p.m. “Fire Pit Friday.” Live music, cold beer, food and a crackling bonfire. This week featuring Hop City Hellcats. Brewery Ommegang, 656 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 544-1800 or visit https://www.ommegang.com/events-concerts/

RAILWAY—7 p.m. Film on 100th anniversary of Grand Central Terminal in New York with the Utica and Mohawk Valley Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. Free. Zion Lutheran Church, corner of French and Burrstone roads, New Hartford. (315) 275-1223.

THEATER—8 p.m. “Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors.” Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Fees apply. Also showing 10/12 with a matinee on 10/13 at 2 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Kinky Boots Musical.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

