TIME OUT OTSEGO for MONDAY, June 22

Make Cards with Connections

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Card Making with Gloria.” Last class until September. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

DEADLINE—Last day for artists to submit proposals for this year’s “Scarecrow Village.” Fenimore Farm and Country Village, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or https://www.fenimorefarm.org/scarecrow-village/

BREAKFAST WITH THE BOARD—8-9 a.m. Casual meet and greet with Village of Cooperstown trustees to discuss local projects, agenda items, more. Includes coffee and donuts. All welcome. Held fourth Monday of each month. Village Board Room, Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown Summer Book Sale. Runs June 20-28 on the sidewalks of the Fair Street side of Village Hall, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown.

SENIOR MEALS—Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of meatloaf, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts and pudding parfait. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• 11:30 a.m. Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Noon. Each Monday and Wednesday. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley.

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon to 4 p.m. Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. RedCrossBlood.org

CONNECTIONS—12:15 p.m. “Learning Tai Chi: Basic 6 and More.” Held each Monday and Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

YOUTH—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Held each Monday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

QUILTING—1-4 p.m. Drop-in Quilting Class: Friendship Star Quilt Block. Series held the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month. Fees apply. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Spring2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

CHAIR YOGA—3:30 p.m. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1396383172525087&set=a.545675200929226

BASEBALL—7 p.m. Oneonta Outlaws vs. Amsterdam Mohawks. Damaschke Field, Neahwa Park, 15 James Georgeson Avenue, Oneonta. (607) 433-0545 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1546575997513380&set=a.470459761791681

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