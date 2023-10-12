HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

Ghost Tours In Cooperstown

GHOST TOURS—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the museum grounds. Learn about the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour, 5:30-8. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOURS—6 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour to 7:30. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

BLOOD DRIVE—Noon-5 p.m. Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick College Drive, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

FUNDRAISER—All day. Tractor Supply 4-H Paper Clover Campaign. Continues through 10/15. Tractor Supply, 6396 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 431-9791 or visit https://cceschoharie-otsego.org/events/2021/10/06/tractor-supply-4-h-paper-clover-campaign

BOOK SALE—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find next good read and support the library community programs. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600.

HANDCRAFT—9:30 a.m. to noon. “The Leaf and Loom: Knitting and Handcrafts Group.” Bring knit, crochet, macramé, or other handicraft to work with the group. Beginners welcome to learn. Held every Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary

KIDS’ CONCERT—11 a.m. “Kids’ Concert Series with Gary Van Slyke.” Free, open to all. Music for ages 0-11 but older folks are welcome. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext. 105 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HERITAGE MONTH—2-3:30 p.m. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage month with this pop-up experience exploring images and hands-on items from the Hall of Fame’s collection. Baseball Hall of Fame, 25 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-7200 or visit https://baseballhall.org/events/hispanic-heritage-month-pop

FESTIVAL—3-6 p.m. “Belonging in Oneonta Festival.” Celebrate the diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives spanning SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College and the broader city. Features food, activities, vendors, performances, more. The public is invited to wear clothes or garments that represent their culture. Lee Hall, SUNY Oneonta Center for Racial Justice & Inclusive Excellence, 81 East Dormitory Road, Oneonta. (607) 436-2083.

HISTORY TOUR—3 p.m. “The Dangerous Victorian House Tour.” Held daily. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

FUNDRAISER—5 p.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and have a percentage of the proceeds go to support Helios Care programs. The Tulip and The Rose, 435 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-4040 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

EXHIBIT TOUR—5 p.m. “After-Hours Tour with Artists Nancy Callahan and Richard Whitten.” Explore “A Cabinet of Curious Matters: Work by Callahan and Whitten” with the artists. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

OPEN STUDIO—6-8:30 p.m. “October Open Studio Art Nights with Chelly Lisenby.” $15/night, drop-in, cash only. The Studio, Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. Visit https://www.facebook.com/thestudioatcano

POETRY FESTIVAL—7:30 p.m. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center presents the 2023 Sharon Springs Poetry Festival kick-off with readings by three visiting poets. Sharon Springs Central School Auditorium, 513 State Highway 20, Sharon Springs. (607) 238-9629 or visit https://klinkharthall.org/

THEATER—8 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Continues 10/14 at 8 p.m. with matinee production held 10/15 at 2 p.m. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/