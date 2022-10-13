HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-14-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. Reservations required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org

PLANETARIUM NIGHT – 7 p.m. The public is invited to explore the cosmos with the powerful Digistar 6 digital planetarium system in a show hosted by SUNY O faculty, staff, and students. Free, open to the public. Registration REQUIRED. A. J. Read Science Discovery Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/AJReadSDC/

POETRY FESTIVAL – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy readings by visiting poets Joyce Carol Oates, Jennifer Grotz, and Terrance Hayes and then meet the poets and purchase copies of their books. Free, open to the public. Klinkhart Hall Arts Center, 191 Main St., Sharon Springs. Visit klinkharthall.org/poetry-festival-2022/