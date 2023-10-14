HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

Road Rally Scavenger Hunt

ROTARY FUNDRAISER—1-4:30 p.m. 2nd Annual Road Rally Scavenger Hunt. Teams follow clues, answer riddles, and stop to take photos throughout Otsego County to win various prizes. Judging is on mileage, clues answered and group photos. Costumes/decorated cars welcome. Cost, $25/adult. Meet at Damaschke Field, 15 Georgeson Avenue, Neahwa Park. info@oneontarotary.org or visit www.oneontarotary.org

BENEFIT—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast and Chinese Auction to help local resident Tammy Croft with medical and travel expenses. Breakfast features pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes and more from 8 to noon. Drawing for auction will start at 1. Hartwick American Legion, 3099 County Highway 11, Hartwick. Contact Bo Croft at (607) 267-8299; Lucy Proper at (607) 267-7875; or Kim Bullis at (607) 267-7092 to donate.

BOOK SALE—9 a.m. to noon. Find your next good read and support the continuing library programs for the community. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick. (607) 293-6600.

FUNDRAISER—10 a.m. “Dine Out For A Cause.” Enjoy a meal and have a percentage of the proceeds go to support Helios Care programs. The Tulip and The Rose, 435 Main Street, Franklin. (607) 829-4040or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

RUMMAGE SALE—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fall Rummage Sale and Raffle. Hundreds of new and vintage items for home and holiday décor, household items, tools, pet supplies, furniture, more. Super Heroes Humane Society, 160 Pony Farm Road, Oneonta. (607) 441-3227 or visit https://www.facebook.com/superheroeshs

FALL FOLIAGE—11 a.m. & 3 p.m. Ride the train through Susquehanna River Valley. View the river, farm fields and forests full of fall color. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

THEATER—2 p.m. “Deathtrap” by Ira Levin. The story of a washed up playwright desperate for another shot at greatness and how far he will go for it. Who’s innocent, who’s guilty, and is anyone safe when a man sees a clean shot at success? Presented by Bigger Dreams Productions. Tickets, $20/adult. Production Center, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.biggerdreamsproductions.org/

RECITAL—2 p.m. “A Voice at Play: A Recital by Joelle Lachance & Érico Freire Bezerra.” Free, open to all. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Musical World Tour” in chamber music with ArcoStrum. Presented by the Friends of Music of Stamford. Admission by donation, suggested $12. First Presbyterian Church, 96 Main Street, Stamford. Visit https://friendsmusic.org/

WALKING TOUR—3 p.m. “Cooperstown’s Indigenous Places.” Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, will explore the history of the Haudenosaunee in this area as well as the myths about Indigenous people that have developed over time, with a focus on those shaped by author James Fenimore Cooper. Fee, $10. Register in advance. Part of the Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111. otsego2000.org

OKTOBER FEST—5 p.m. Fun evening featuring Trigger Finger performing honky tonk twang. Food drink, more. Rain or shine. J & D’s Wagon Wheel, 4918 State Highway 28, Cooperstown. (607) 293-2479 or visit https://www.facebook.com/jdsww2015

FUNDRAISER—5-7 p.m. “Local Food, Local Sprits” event celebrate the region’s bounty and local chefs. Featuring tapas-style tasting bites made with local meat, dairy, and produce from Cooperstown Farmers’ Market vendors and crafted by local chefs. Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownFarmersMarket

GHOST TOUR—6-9 p.m. “The Haunted Castle Tour and Dinner.” Tour maze of castle once used as a prison, with many stories of cursed souls and monstrous creatures. Includes buffet dinner before the tour. $45/person. Castle on the Delaware, 139 Stockton Avenue, Walton. (917) 348-7890 or visit https://castleonthedelaware.com/

CONCERT—7-10 p.m. “Goblin Disruptor.” Heavy metal music performed by some of the finest gentlemen this side of the Susquehanna. All ages welcome. $5. The Loft, Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/