HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

Halloween Ghost Tours

GHOST TOUR—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Six tours each night; last one departs at 8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered there for over two centuries. Also held 10/19, 10/25 and 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for seniors. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

AWARENESS—10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Go Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness at Southside Mall. Featuring vendor fair and more. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 547-3948 or visit https://www.facebook.com/BassettLivingWell

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling Chatting & Coffee.”Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of hamburger deluxe, O’Brien potatoes, peas and peanut butter cookies. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

ANNIVERSARY—11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Free picnic to celebrate 40 years of Otsego Rural Housing Assistance. All are welcome to drop in, learn about the organization and enjoy a free meal. Neahwa Park, Oneonta. (607) 286-7244 or visit www.otsegoruralhousing.org

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

GRANTS—2 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group via Zoom. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-zoom-3/

LECTURE—5 p.m. “TEDx Oneonta.” Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

GRANTS—6 p.m. Information Session on Delaware County Arts Grant. Presented by Roxbury Arts Group, 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury. 607-326-7908 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/delaware-county-arts-grant-information-session-roxbury/

HALLOWEEN—7-11 p.m. “Hocus Pocus Party.” Dancing, live music, costumes, raffle, more. The Roseboom Café, 3220 State Highway 166, Roseboom. https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094361554709

PLANETARIUM—7 p.m. Tour the Fall Night Sky with SUNY Oneonta Faculty. Fees apply; registration required. SUNY Oneonta Planetarium, Room 018A Perna Science Building, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. https://suny.oneonta.edu/science-outreach-activities/planetarium

LITERARY FEST—7 p.m. Author reading with Ross Gay. Followed by Q&A and book signing. Slade Theatre, Yager Hall, Hartwick College, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta. festb@hartwick.edu or visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/english-department/oneonta-literary-festival/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical.” Fees apply. Presented by Tri-Town Theatre in the Sidney High School Auditorium, 95 West Main Street, Sidney. www.tritowntheatre.com

THEATRE—8 p.m. Broadway direct screening of “Jane Eyre.” Fees apply. Red Dragon Theatre, Hunt Union, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. Campus_activities@oneonta.edu or visit https://connect.oneonta.edu/events

