HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-19-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 19

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Cost, $16/non-member. Pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org

VACCINES – 8:20 – 11 a.m. Bassett Patience aged 18+ are invited to clinic offering the 2022 Flu Shots as well as the COVID-19 boosters. Registration required. Cost, $40-72 for flu depending on qualification for low or high dose. Bassett Clinic Building, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. 607-547-4625 or visit bassett.org/news/bassett-medical-center-offering-flu-and-covid-19-vaccines-patients

THRIFT SHOP – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Stop in to support Helios Care and get 1/2 off everything in the shop. Helios Care Thrift Shop & Boutique, 261 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-5335 or visit facebook.com/helioscarehospice/

ADK MEETING – 6 p.m. Susquehanna Chapter of the Adirondak Mountain club hosts their monthly meeting featuring a potluck dinner followed by presentation ‘Hiking in the Time of COVID’ by Scott Fielder. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut St., Oneonta. Visit facebook.com/SusquehannaADK

READING SERIES – 7:30 p.m. The Red Dragon Reading Series presents author Steve Fellnor who authored the collection of essays ‘Eating Lightbulbs.’ Presentation is free, open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Cente, SUNY Oneonta. Visit suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series