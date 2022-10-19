HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-20-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20

HISTORY AFTER HOURS – 5 – 7 p.m. The whole family is invited for fun history activities. This month ring in Halloween with the Haunted History of Oneonta. Learn the local ghost stories and unsolved mysteries. And also enjoy making delicious fudge, some arts & crafts, and more. Oneonta History Center, 183 Main St., Oneonta. 607-432-0960 or visit facebook.com/OneontaHistory

BLOOD DRIVE – Noon – 5 p.m. Save up to 3 lives with the American Red Cross. Southside Mall, Oneonta. Register at redcrossblood.org

BOOKMOBILE – 9:15 – 9:40 a.m. Pick up a book, dvd from the 4 County Library system mobile library. Town Hall, West Oneonta. 607-723-8236 ext. 322 or visit fcls.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/fcls

VIRTUAL JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Hop online to chat with businesses located in the Southern Tier in this virtual job fair. Find your next dream job. Registration required. Presented by the NYS Department of Labor. (888) 469-7365 or visit nysdolvirtual3.easyvirtualfair.com/landing

OPENING RECEPTION – 4 p.m. View works of art on view by the winners of the ‘Jean Parish Scholarship: 2021-22’ Free, open to the public. Project Space Gallery, SUNY Oneonta. Visit oneontabulletin.wordpress.com/2022/10/03/jean-parish-scholarship-2021-22-exhibition/

SANITORIUM – 5 – 10 p.m. Take a haunted walk through the Southside Sanitorium as presented by Luncheons & Dragons. Maybe you’ll even come out alive on the other side. Southside Mall, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit facebook.com/southsidemall/

POLITICS – 5 p.m. Enjoy a non-partisan discussion between Hartwick College’s Professor of Political Science Laurel Elder and political strategist, former advisor to president Barack Obama, and host of political podcast ‘The Axe Files,’ David Axelrod. Discussion will focus on the 2022 elections, polarization, and the need for hope in our democracy. Anderson Theater, Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit hartwick.edu/about-us/office-of-the-president/inauguration-of-president-reisberg/

BUSINESS MIXER – 5 p.m. Bring your business cards and mix with local professionals, learn about United Way and what they do in the community. Admission, $15/non-member. Presented by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce at United Way of Delaware & Otsego Counties, 31 Maple St., Oneonta. 607-432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

ARTIST TALK – 5:30 p.m. Stop in for a discussion with the artists behind the current show ‘La Femme.’ Followed by dinner at The Rose & Kettle (16 people limit, rsvp required). The 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Cost, $16/non-member. Pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org