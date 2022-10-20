HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-21-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

THEATER – 8 p.m. Bigger Dreams Productions presents ‘Misery’ adapted by William Goldman and based on the novel by Stephen King. General admission, $20/adult. Foothills Performing Arts Center, Oneonta. Visit biggerdreamsproductions.org

PANEL DISCUSSION – 11 a.m. Hartwick staff, faculty, and students discuss ‘“Bridging the U.S. Rural and Urban Divide: Hartwick College Takes On The Challenge.” Anderson Theater, Anderson Center for the Arts, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit hartwick.edu/about-us/office-of-the-president/inauguration-of-president-reisberg/

NATURE GROUP – Noon – 2 p.m. Join Otsego County Conservation Assocaition educator Shelby MacLeish to explore Emmon’s Pond Bog and practice long term site monitoring. This activity is geared to homeschoolers but is open to all. Emmon’s Pond Bog, 2028 White Hill Road, Oneonta. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/occa-homeschool-nature-group/

CHICKEN DINNER – 4:30 – 6 p.m. Enjoy a Brooks chicken dinner on the 3rd Friday of each month.

Will include chicken half, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll all for $13/dinner plus convenience fee if paying by Paypal. Pre-order by Wednesday strongly encouraged. First Baptist Church of Cooperstown, 21 Elm St., Cooperstown. Contact baptistcooperstown@gmail.com

SHOCK-TOBER – 5 p.m. Come out for Halloween Film Festival sure to shock you. Features 2 locally produced films ‘Ouija Witch’ & ‘A Nightmare Wakes’ followed by Q&A with the filmmakers. Recommended for ages 18+. Includes a bonfire, bar, and raffle to win expertly carved pumpkins. Brewery Ommegang, 656 Co. Hwy. 33, Cooperstown. Visit film-coop.com

AUDUBON DINNER – 5:30 p.m. Join the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society in celebrating 55 years of loving the birds. Begins with a social hour followed by The Hills Buffet at 6:15, and then a keynote presentation ‘The Essentials of Birding by Ear’ with John C. Robinson at 7:30. Held at The Quality Inn, 5206 State Route 23, Oneonta. (607) 397-3815 or visit doas.us

GHOST TOURS – 5:30 p.m. Join eerie lantern lit tour through the historic village to learn about the young ghost at the Bump Tavern, the mysterious early morning strikes on the anvil at the blacksmiths, and other ‘Things That Go Bump In The Night.’ 6 tours/night. Reservations required. Recommended for people aged 10+. Cost, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1456 or visit farmersmuseum.org