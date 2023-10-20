HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

‘Cooperstown as Frontier’ Walking Tour

WALKING TOUR—10 a.m. “Cooperstown as Frontier: Myth and Reality.” Dr. Cindy Falk leads a tour that explores early European settlement in Cooperstown and the impact on the Mohawk and other Haudenosaunee Nations. Registration required. Meet at the entrance of the Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

DINE-OUT—Noon. Eat out to support Helios Care. The Empire House Hotel, 136 Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/dine-out-for-a-cause/

FARMERS MARKET—8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Richfield Springs Farmers Market. Local produce, eggs, meat, flowers, plants, dairy products, honey, maple products, more. Spring Park pavilion, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-2703 or visit https://www.facebook.com/richfieldspringsfarmersmarket/

FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh vegetables, local meats and handmade crafts at the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, 101 Main Street, Pioneer Alley, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8881 or visit https://www.otsego2000.org/cooperstown-farmers-market

ONEONTA FARMERS’ MARKET—9 a.m. to noon. Find produce, arts, crafts and more from area producers. 53-55 Market Street, Oneonta. Visit https://oneontafarmersmarket.org/

BAKE SALE—9 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Annual Bake Sale and Craft Show.” Hartwick Fire Department Co. 2, 4877 State Highway 28, Hartwick Seminary. (607) 547-8091or visit https://www.facebook.com/p/Hartwick-Fire-Department-Company-2-Hartwick-Seminary-100071529502985/

ART WORKSHOP—10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2-day “Porcupine Quill Embroidery Workshop” with master embroiderer Jamie Jacobs of the Seneca tribe. Back by popular. Limited space, sign up early. Cost, $85/non-member. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road, Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit https://www.iroquoismuseum.org/

STORYTIME & CRAFTING—11 a.m. to noon. Staff reads stories and leads crafting projects to complement the exhibition, “Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel.” Scriven Gallery, Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/

USED BOOK SALE—Noon to 5 p.m. Book sale to support purchase of new materials for the library. Continues through 10/22. Canajoharie Library & Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

PUMPKIN PATCH—Noon. Scenic train ride to O’Neill Station and to the Pumpkin Patch. 1 pumpkin per child is included. $25/adult. Registration required. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, departing from 136 County Route 166, Milford. (607) 432-2429 or visit https://www.lrhs.com/

OPERA—12:55 p.m. The Met presents “Dead Man Walking.” Tickets, $22/adult. Lunch available for purchase. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

HALLOWEEN—1-3 p.m. “Creepy Craft.” All are invited to create a customized trick-or-treat bag and matching headpiece. Free, family-friendly. All supplies provided. Headwaters Arts Center, 66 Main Street, Stamford. (607) 214-6040 or visit https://roxburyartsgroup.org/event/creepy-craft/

BOOK SIGNING—1:30 p.m. “Molyvos Book Signing and Reading.” Local author John Webb discusses his new book, “Molyvos: A Greek Village’s Heroic Response to the Global Refugee Crisis,” chronicling the efforts of a small band of people who carried out a rescue operation for more than 45,000 refugees. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

WRITERS GROUP—1:30 – 3:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work, and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

COLLECTION—2 p.m. “PlowLine: Images of Rural NY,” featuring highlights in the Collections of The Evolution of the Tractor from The Farmers’ Museum. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Route 11, Hartwick.

ANNIVERSARY—2-4 p.m. Celebrate 1-year anniversary with the Yaks Youth Center, 158 River Street, Oneonta. (607) 643-1482 or visit https://www.facebook.com/yaksyouthcenterllc

GALLERY TOUR—2 p.m. “Guest Star Gallery Tour: Kelly Yacobucci Farquhar.” Montgomery County historian discusses the history of the Beech-Nut company using the museum exhibit as a jumping off point to discuss the early 20th century in the Mohawk Valley. Arkell Museum, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 or visit http://www.arkellmuseum.org/events-calendar

FLOWER ART—3-5 p.m. “Brushes & Blooms: October Hues.” Local artist Susan Jones Kenyon guides participants in painting beautiful blooms. No experience necessary. Cost, $95. All materials provided. Mohican Flowers, 207 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8822 or visit https://www.facebook.com/MohicanFlowersCooperstown

GUITAR FEST—4 p.m. Emma Rush concert presented by The Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York Fall Festival. Tickets, $20/non-member. Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit https://cgsuny.org/fallfest

CONCERT—5:30-6:30 p.m. “Hartwick College Honor Band Concert,” featuring guest conductor Matthew Marsit. Anderson Theater, Hartwick College, Oneonta. Visit https://www.hartwick.edu/academics/academic-departments/music-department/music-events/

GHOST TOURS—5:30-8 p.m. “Things That Go Bump In The Night.” Eerie lantern-lit tour of the shadowy museum grounds. Learn about the mysteries and ghostly happenings that have occurred in the historic village. Tours leave each half hour. Tickets, $20/non-member. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

GHOST TOURS—6-7:30 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tickets, $25. Tours leave every half hour. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/events-2/

RAILWAY—6:30-8 p.m. “Count-Trackula’s Spooky Halloween Tour” presented by Rail Explorers USA. 8-mile round trip featuring majestic views, ghostly sightings and true spooky ghost stories of the Milford area. All ages welcome. Tickets, $90. Cooperstown-Charlotte Valley Railroad, 136 East Main Street, Milford. (877) 833-8588 or visit https://www.railexplorers.net/tours/cooperstown

HALLOWEEN—7-10 p.m. “Haunted Maze.” Explore a maze full of jump scares. Includes food trucks, a movie screen showing Halloween films, more. Recommended ages 10+. Fly Creek Valley Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 1316 County Highway 26, Fly Creek. (607) 358-5748 or visit https://www.facebook.com/flycreekvalleycornmaze

HALLOWEEN PARTY—7-11 p.m. Fun, costumes, games, prizes and dancing with DJ Brian Keller. $5 cover charge. Adults only. American Legion Riders Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alrpost259

(607) 432-0494 or visit https://www.facebook.com/alrpost259

PERFORMANCE—7 p.m. Grand Oneonta Opry presents country music all night long. Headlining are The Driftwoods with guest Jason Wicks and The Stoddard Hollow String Band. Doors open at 6. Tickets, $25 at-the-door. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-6773 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

GUITAR FEST—7:30 p.m. João Luiz concert presented by The Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York Fall Festival. Tickets, $25/non-member. Fine Arts Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit https://cgsuny.org/fallfest