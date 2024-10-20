HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 21

Learn About the Otego Downhill Runners

with the Otego Historical Association

History—7 p.m. “Otego Downhill Runners.” Presented by Russ Southard and Buzz Hesse, with the Otego Historical Association. Otego Town Hall, 3526 State Highway 7, Otego. https://www.facebook.com/p/Otego-Historical-Association-100064528729589/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Monday Mindfulness.” Held each Monday in the Community Room. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

SERVICES—10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Q&A with the Otsego County Office for the Aging on programs, services, Medicare and Medicaid insurance, and more. Held 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. Bassett Fieldstone Lobby, 1 Atwell Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4255 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Guided sensory learning for children aged 5 and under. Held each Monday. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

CONNECTIONS—11 a.m. “Alzheimer’s Support Group.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. (during lunch). “One on One Tech Support.” Reserve a spot to get help using a personal device, from iphones to tablets. Held each third Monday of the month with Eric Camier. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday and Wednesday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of beef stew with vegetables, biscuits and peaches. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

CONNECTIONS—12: 30 p.m. “Conversations and Cookies.” Topic is TBD. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714/

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Painting with Marjorie.” Fees apply; registration required. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1197122360496714

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

SENIORS—2 p.m. “Movement Class with Erica Cruz.” Held Mondays and Wednesdays in October. Fees apply; registration required. The Gathering Place. 5506 State Highway 7, Oneonta. (607) 267-4732 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—5:30-8 p.m. “GOHS 2024 Annual Dinner and Meeting.” Fees apply. Held at the Toscana Northern Italian Grill, 76 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/

WORKSHOP—6:30 p.m. “Succulent Pumpkins.” Presented by the Oneonta Federated Garden Club. Fees apply; registration required. Held at St. James Church, 305 Main Street, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/p/Oneonta-Federated-Garden-Club-100067969369937/

