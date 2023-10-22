Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for MONDAY, OCTOBER 23

Mill’s Distinguished Lecture Series Returns

LECTURE—7 p.m. Author Clint Smith, “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” presents this year’s Mills Distinguished Lecture. Free, open to all. Alumni Field House, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3500 or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/office-equity-and-inclusion/common-read

RABIES CLINIC—3-6 p.m. Free rabies vaccination for cats, dogs and ferrets. First come, first serve; bring your pet’s vaccine certificate for the vet’s reference. Susquehanna SPCA, 5082-5088 State Route 28, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8111 or visit https://sqspca.org/

PLAY & LEARN—10 a.m. Supervised play session for children under 8. Cooperstown Village Library, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

SENIOR MEALS—Noon. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal each Monday through Friday. Suggested donation is $3.50 for seniors, $10 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of pot roast, boiled potatoes, boiled carrots and frosted cupcakes. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Café, 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

ANNUAL DINNER—5:30-8 p.m. Support Greater Oneonta Historical Society at their annual dinner and brief annual meeting. Open to the public. Tickets, $60/non-member. B-Side Ballroom & Supper Club, 1 Clinton Plaza Drive, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit https://oneontahistory.org/events-programs/

