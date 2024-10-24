HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

Oneonta Pumpkin Glow

HALLOWEEN—6 p.m. “Pumpkin Glow 2024.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta

NETWORKING—8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Free Day Pass Day at Cooperstown Coworks.” RSVP required. Cooperstown Coworks, 6 Doubleday Court, Cooperstown. (607) 643-2256 or visit https://www.facebook.com/cooperstowncoworks/

LIBRARY—10 a.m. “Coffee & Puzzles.” Each Friday. Harris Memorial Library, 334 Main Street, Otego. (607) 988-6661 or visit https://www.facebook.com/harrislibrary/

YOGA—10 a.m. Gentle class perfect for beginners. All welcome. Suggested donation, $10. Held each Friday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit https://www.facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus/

SENIOR COFFEE HOUR—10 a.m. “Chilling, Chatting & Coffee.” Coffee, tea, pastries, games, puzzles, special events and good conversation. Held each Friday. Kinney Memorial Library, 3140 County Highway 11 Hartwick. (607) 293-6600 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/321873527872198/user/100000832819999/

YOUTH—11 a.m. “Pre-K Storytime with Mary.” Free program to engage children with songs, stories, activities, more. Held each Friday. The Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library, 2 Erie Boulevard, Canajoharie. (518) 673-2314 ext 106 or visit https://www.canajoharielibrary.org/

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $10.60 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch chili con carne, carrots, corn bread and tropical fruit. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta. (607) 547-6454 or visit https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

LIBRARY—Noon. “Stories Come Alive.” Reading for children aged pre-K through third grade. Must be accompanied by a caregiver. Themed craft available after the story. Homeschoolers welcome. Held each Friday. Richfield Springs Public Library, 102 West Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0230 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064602523166

BLOOD DRIVE—12:30-6 p.m. Elm Park Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/

VOLUNTEER—1-3 p.m. “Brookwood Garden End-of-Season Volunteer Day.” Held by Otsego Land Trust. Brookwood Garden, 6000 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit https://www.facebook.com/OtsegoLandTrust

LIBRARY—1 p.m. “Homeschool Hangout.” Join homeschool families for stories, activities, crafts and learning. Recommended for ages 5-18. Held each Friday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or visit https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

POTTERY—1:30-4:30 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters are invited to work on personal projects and hone their skills. No instruction provided. $30/session. Held Monday, Wednesday, Friday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursdays. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://www.smithyarts.org/

HALLOWEEN—4 p.m. “Free Trunk or Treat.” Candy, beverages, costumes and more. Chestnut Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 330 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-8500 or visit https://www.facebook.com/ChestnutParkRehabAndNursing

FREE DINNER—4:30-6:30 p.m. “Free Spaghetti Dinner.” Laurens Presbyterian Church, 3 Main Street, Laurens. (607) 265-3354 or visit https://www.facebook.com/LaurensPresbyterianChurchLaurensNy/

GHOST TOUR—5:30 p.m. “Things That Go Bump in the Night.” Six tours each night; last one departs at 8 p.m. Fees apply; registration required. Also held 10/26. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit https://www.farmersmuseum.org/

HALLOWEEN PARTY—6-9 p.m. Haunted house, costume contest, games, food and prizes. The Green Giraffe, 179 Main Street, Unadilla. (607) 369-3234 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093552282984

GHOST TOUR—6-7 p.m. “Hyde & Shriek! Candlelight Ghost Tours.” Tour the hall and hear tales of the ghostly apparitions who have lingered for over two centuries. Also held 10/26. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit https://hydehall.org/

THEATRE—7:30 p.m. “Proof.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Also showing 10/26 with 2 p.m. matinee on 10/27. Hamblin Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

PERFORMANCE—8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. “Emo/Pop-Punk Night!” with the Warped Tour Band. Fees apply. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (6-7_ 431-2080 or visit https://www.foothillspac.org/

