HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 10-26-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 26

REFUGEE FILM – 6 – 8 p.m. The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition presents screening of film ‘Utica: The Last Refuge’ following the journey of a Sudanese family settling in Utica, the resurgence of the city, and the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees which is a nationally acclaimed program. Film will be introduced by College President Alberto J.F. Cardelle and Deborah Marcus from the Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition. Screening is free, open to the public. Craven Lounge, Morris Conference Center, SUNY Oneonta. Visit refugeotsego.org

VACCINES – 8:20 – 11 a.m. Bassett Patience aged 18+ are invited to clinic offering the 2022 Flu Shots as well as the COVID-19 boosters. Registration required. Cost, $40-72 for flu depending on qualification for low or high dose. Bassett Clinic Building, 1 Atwell, Cooperstown. 607-547-4625 or visit bassett.org/news/bassett-medical-center-offering-flu-and-covid-19-vaccines-patients

JOB FAIR – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hop online for the ‘Pipeline to Apprenticeship’ job fair. Presented by the Workforce Development Board. Visit working-solutions.org/news/free-virtual-job-fair-1

BUSINESS SEMINAR – 12:30 p.m. HH & K Attorneys present an overview of the state of Cannabis related businesses in NY, including retail license regulations andmore. Presented on Zoom by the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. (607) 432-4500 or visit otsegocc.com

TRAVEL PRESENTATION – 2 p.m. Learn about June 2023 travel group in presentation ‘Spotlight on South Dakota’ with Collette Tours and Trask Travel. Elm Park United Methodist Church, 401 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 441-8223 or visit dtrask.dreamvacations.com/travel/HomePage.html

HALLOWEEN SLEEPOVER – 6 p.m. Children are invited to dress in their best costumes, bring their stuffed animal bestie, and enjoy an evening of stories. Then they leave their besties for a fun sleepover at the library. Village Library of Cooperstown. Visit facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown/

ART IN THE DARK – 6:30, 7:30 & 8:30 p.m. Tour museums galleries of folk & fine art by Lantern Light with guides. Learn some of the mysterious, melancholy, untold stories behind the pieces & discover secrets with ultra-violet light. Cost, $16/non-member. Pre-registration required. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 607-547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org