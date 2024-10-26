Advertisement. Advertise with us

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27

Cooperstown Pumpkin Glow

HALLOWEEN—6-7 p.m. “Pumpkin Glow: Jack O’ Lantern Festival.” Cooperstown Art Association, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9777 or visit https://www.cooperstownart.com/pumpkin-glow.html

HALLOWEEN—11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “2024 Coop Loop 5K and 10K Race.” Difficult course, costume contest. Fees apply; registration required. Begins and ends at The Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2800, ext. 111 or visit https://www.clarksportscenter.com/events/2024-coop-loop-5k-10k-race/

HALLOWEEN—1 p.m. “Malloween 2024.” Costume contests, monsters and more. Southside Mall, 5006 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 432-4401 or visit https://www.facebook.com/southsidemall

LIBRARY—1-4 p.m. “Cooperstown Writers Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. Visit https://www.facebook.com/VillageLibraryOfCooperstown

FIBER—1-4 p.m. “The Gatehouse Fiber Guild.” New knitters welcome. Held each Sunday in the lounge. The Gatehouse, 130 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegatehouseny

HISTORICAL SOCIETY—2 p.m. “Town of Maryland Historical Society: History of the Schenevus Valley Lodge.” Presented by Ed Fernley. Schenevus Valley Masonic Lodge No. 592, 82 Main Street, Schenevus. (607) 638-9343 or visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/291944741443454/

THEATRE—2 p.m. “Proof.” Presented by the Mask and Hammer Theatre Club. Hamblin Theatre, SUNY Oneonta, 108 Ravine Parkway, Oneonta. (607) 436-3414 or visit https://www.facebook.com/sunyoneontatheatre

CONCERT—3 p.m. “Yacouba Sissoko: Master Kora Player.” Presented by Cooperstown Concerts. Fees apply. The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. https://cooperstownconcerts.org/

CELEBRATION—2 p.m. “Owen D. Young 150th Birthday Celebration.” Speakers, ice cream and cupcakes. Free. Owen D. Young Central School auditorium, Route 80, Van Hornesville. info@vhcccorp.org

CRAFTERNOON—3-6 p.m. Bring a project and chat with local creatives. Free; registration required. Rigby Handcraft, 43 Pioneer Street, Cooperstown. https://www.emilierigby.com/learn/september-8th-crafternoon-dejk9

HALLOWEEN—3-5 p.m. “Trunktoberfest.” Bouncy house, popcorn, face painting, decorated trunks, photos, prizes and more. Connect Church, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. (844) 847-2871 or visit https://www.facebook.com/CooperstownAG

